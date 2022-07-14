Is The Devil Is a Part-Timer Season 2 on Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll, or Funimation?

Inspired by Satoshi Wagahara’s Japanese light novel series of the same name, ‘The Devil Is a Part-Timer’ is a romantic comedy supernatural anime. The show follows Demon Lord Satan, whose ambitious attempts to conquer the land of Ente Isla are fouled by the hero Emilia. As his loyal generals are killed one after another, Satan himself manages to find a portal that leads him to modern-day Japan. Since his magical powers are redundant in the modern contemporary world, he is forced to take a job at fast food restaurant named MgRonald’s and adjust to his new lifestyle.

Unfortunately, his past continues to follow him as people from Ente Isla arrive in modern Japan one after another. First released on April 4, 2013, the rom-com supernatural anime is all set to return for its second installment. If you are looking forward to the second season and wish to learn more about it, then we have got you covered.

What is The Devil Is a Part-Timer Season 2 About?

In season 1, Satan and Emilia, who used to be sworn enemies in Ente Isla, slowly begin to be more accepting of each other. By the last episode, it becomes quite evident that they have developed romantic feelings, and the upcoming installment is likely to delve deeper into their relationship. However, the duo will find themselves struggling with the responsibility of raising a child. In the early episodes of season 2, the night sky lights up as Satan and Emilia have a fight.

Soon afterward, a golden apple will appear on the ground. Out of that apple, a small child named Ramus will be born who will have a crescent moon on her head. She will stubbornly claim that Satan and Emilia are her parents forcing the duo to take care of her needs. However, a guardian by the name of Gabriel will try to take Ramus to her real home while she refuses to leave Japan or her parents.

Is The Devil Is a Part-Timer Season 2 on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers will have to look for the romantic-comedy supernatural series on some other platform as it is not a part of the streaming giant’s current catalog. Therefore, we recommend our readers alternatively stream ‘Komi Can’t Communicate.‘

Is The Devil Is a Part-Timer Season 2 on Hulu?

‘The Devil Is a Part-Time’ season 1 is accessible on Hulu. Fans can rewatch the previous installment and check the availability of all the latest episodes here.

Is The Devil Is a Part-Timer Season 2 on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime’s current offering does not include ‘The Devil Is a Part-Time’ season 2. Prime subscribers who are looking for something similar will probably enjoy watching other rom-com anime like ‘Toradora!‘ or ‘Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku.’

Is The Devil Is a Part-Timer Season 2 on Crunchyroll?

Crunchyroll has licensed the romance-comedy supernatural anime for streaming outside Asia. People who have a subscription can watch all the latest episodes in original Japanese audio and English subtitles here.

Is The Devil Is a Part-Timer Season 2 on Funimation?

Just like Hulu, ‘The Devil Is a Part-Timer’ season 1 is also accessible on Funimation. Fans can watch the previous season and check for the availability of the latest installment here.

Where to Watch The Devil Is a Part-Timer Season 2 Online?

Apart from Crunchyroll, ‘The Devil Is a Part-Time’ season 2 is all set to arrive on VRV. Viewers who plan to watch the latest episodes as soon as they premiere can head here. In certain Asian countries, the romantic-comedy supernatural series will be accessible for streaming on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel.

How to Stream The Devil Is a Part-Timer Season 2 for Free?

Crunchyroll and VRV come with a 14-day and 30-day free trial for first-time subscribers. People who plan to watch the anime without paying anything can use the aforementioned offers. However, we encourage our readers to refrain from using any illegal means and watch their favorite content online only after paying for them.

