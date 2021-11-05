Is The Electrical Life of Louis on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, or HBO Max?

Directed by Will Sharpe, ‘The Electrical Life of Louis Wain‘ is a biographical drama film that recounts the story of the namesake artist who rose to prominence in the later 19th century because of his surreal cat paintings. While offering a closer look at his work, the movie also introduces viewers to Louis’ life-changing relationship with his wife, Emily Richardson.

The film features stand-out performances by Benedict Cumberbatch, Andrea Riseborough, Claire Foy, and Toby Jones and is a great watch for viewers looking for a period drama. In case you wish to learn more about its premise or streaming details, you have come to the right place. Here’s everything you need to know.

What is The Electrical Life of Louis Wain About?

Born in the second half of the 19th century, Louis was pushed to support his mother and sisters at a very young age due to his father’s untimely death. The incident tested the young man as he struggled to find his purpose in life. In his moments of uncertainty, Louis met Emily Richardson, a woman ten years older than him who worked as his sister’s governess. The couple fell in love with each other and got married soon afterward. While everything appeared to fall in place, Emily suddenly found out that she had breast cancer.

The harsh reality soon changed everything for the couple as Emily’s life slowly slipped away. In her last few days, she was comforted by a cat who became the inspiration for Louis’ work after Emily’s shocking death. The eccentric artist was soon lost in his world of surreal cat paintings. However, very few people realized that Louis’ paintings reflected the early warning of the artist’s approaching downfall.

Is The Electrical Life of Louis Wain on Netflix?

No, the streaming giant does not include the Will Sharpe directorial as of now. Moreover, the film is highly unlikely to be accessible on Netflix even in the future. One can watch ‘Gaga: Five Foot Two‘ or ‘Miss Americana.’

Is The Electrical Life of Louis Wain on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers will have to look for the movie on other platforms since it is currently not accessible on the streamer. Viewers looking for somewhat similar films may like ‘The United States vs. Billie Holiday‘ or ‘Tesla.’

Is The Electrical Life of Louis Wain on Amazon Prime?

People with an Amazon Prime subscription are in luck; the biographical drama movie is accessible on the streamer. One can head here to watch the film.

Is The Electrical Life of Louis Wain on HBO Max?

No, ‘The Electrical Life of Louis Wain’ is not available on HBO Max. We recommend our readers alternatively stream ‘Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind‘ or ‘The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks.’

Where to Watch The Electrical Life of Louis Wain Online?

The Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer is exclusively available for streaming on Amazon Prime. Therefore you won’t be able to find the film on other platforms.

How to Stream The Electrical Life of Louis Wain for Free?

Amazon Prime comes with a 30-day free trial for first-time subscribers. Cord-cutters can use the aforementioned offer to watch the film free of charge. However, we encourage our readers to refrain from illegal means and watch their favorite movies online only after paying for them.

