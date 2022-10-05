Is The Eminence in Shadow on Netflix, Crunchyroll, Hulu, or Funimation?

‘Kage no Jitsuryokusha ni Naritakute!’ or ‘The Eminence in Shadow’ is an isekai series that is based on the namesake Japanese light novel series written by Daisuke Aizawa. The anime revolves around Cid Kagenou, an ordinary man pretending to be a mob character who establishes an organization known as the Shadow Garden. With the goal of becoming a true mastermind who pulls the string from the shadows, he decides to take on the Diabolos Cult by putting everything on the line. In case the premise sounds interesting and you plan to watch the anime, then here’s all the streaming information that you are going to need.

What is The Eminence in Shadow About?

When he used to live in Japan, Cid Kagenou wished to operate in the shadows and garner some influence. Unfortunately, he failed to achieve his goals but after being reincarnated into a magical world, he saw it as the right opportunity to finally get what he always wanted. With the hope of truly controlling the heroes and diabolical villains behind the scenes, Cid plans to truly become a mastermind who has it all. After establishing the organization known as the Shadow Garden, he recruits new members to take on the mysterious Diabolos Cult.

Is The Eminence in Shadow on Netflix?

The streaming giant currently does not have the fantasy action series in its catalog as of now. Therefore, people with a subscription can instead watch ‘Dorohedoro.’

Is The Eminence in Shadow on Hulu?

‘The Eminence in Shadow’ is unavailable on Hulu. Since the show is highly unlikely to arrive on the platform any time soon, viewers can instead watch ‘No Game No Life.‘

Is The Eminence in Shadow on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime’s current offering does not include the fantasy comedy show. Subscribers who are looking for something similar will probably enjoy watching ‘UQ Holder!‘

Is The Eminence in Shadow on Crunchyroll?

‘The Eminence in Shadow’ is not accessible on Crunchyroll as of now. People who have a subscription to the streamer can watch other isekai shows like ‘I’m Standing on a Million Lives.’

Is The Eminence in Shadow on Funimation?

Funimation currently does not have the isekai series in its catalog. In case you are looking for shows of the same genre, then we recommend streaming ‘That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime.’

Where to Watch The Eminence in Shadow Online?

HIDIVE has licensed ‘The Eminence in Shadow’ for streaming in the United States. All new episodes in original Japanese audio with English subtitles will be accessible for streaming on the platform starting October 5, 2022. You can watch the show here.

How to Stream The Eminence in Shadow for Free?

People who plan to watch the anime free of cost can use the 7-day free trial of HIDIVE as long as they watch all the episodes in that time frame. However, we encourage our readers to refrain from using illegal means and watch their favorite content online only after paying for them.

