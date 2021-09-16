Is The Eyes of Tammy Faye on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Directed by Michael Showalter, ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’ is a biographical drama movie that centers upon the inspiring and somewhat controversial life of the eponymous evangelist, singer, and talk show host. With an impressive performance by Jessica Chastain, who essays the role of the titular character, Showalter’s film depicts Tammy’s early life and goes on to discuss his marital woes and other religious conundrums. The riveting flick paints a realistic picture of the evangelist’s life and is a must-watch for anyone who wishes to know more about her. Curious to learn what you can expect from the film or where it can be streamed? We have got you covered.

What is The Eyes of Tammy Faye About?

Born in the 40s, when the world was going through a massive socio-political upheaval, Tammy grew up to become a strong, vocal, and opinionated woman at a time when those things were frowned upon. However, she was unperturbed by the sexism of the time and lived life on her own terms. Tammy met Jim Bakker in 1960, and the couple got married the following year. They went on to become unexpectedly successful evangelists together and earned a massive fortune in the process. When the AIDS epidemic was at its peak in the 80s, and the conservatives were reluctant to embrace the people who were suffering with it, Tammy became one of the earliest Christians with influence who encouraged people to treat patients with compassion and love. However, while she did many such noteworthy things in her life, there were just as many controversies that followed her around until her death in 2007. If you are also intrigued by her life story and wish to learn more about her, then you should definitely watch ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye.’ Here’s how you can do that.

Is The Eyes of Tammy Faye on Netflix?

Netflix has some really good biographical drama movies that subscribers can watch since ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’ is currently not available on the streaming giant. Some excellent films that you may like include ‘Schumacher‘ or ‘Amanda Knox.’

Is The Eyes of Tammy Faye on Hulu?

Hulu’s current offerings do not include ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye.’ However, we do recommend subscribers with HBO add-on to watch Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato’s documentary titled ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye‘ that serves as an inspiration for the 2021 biographical drama movie of the same name. People with a basic subscription who don’t have an add-on can stream ‘Colette.’

Is The Eyes of Tammy Faye on Amazon Prime?

Although Amazon Prime’s regular catalog does not include ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye,’ the movie may be accessible as on-demand content in the near future. Therefore, you should check the official website periodically for the film. Meanwhile, Prime subscribers can watch other movies like ‘#Unfit: The Psychology of Donald Trump.‘

Is The Eyes of Tammy Faye on HBO Max?

‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’ is expected to arrive on HBO Max soon. You can head here to watch the film or check its availability.

Where to Watch The Eyes of Tammy Faye Online?

The biographical drama film is releasing theatrically in the United States on September 17, 2021. If you prefer watching movies in cinema halls, then you can book your tickets on Fandango. The film is currently not available on any Video-on-demand platform, but it may likely be accessible in the future. Therefore, we recommend you to check Google Play, Microsoft Store, Redbox, iTunes, and Vudu regularly.

How to Stream The Eyes of Tammy Faye for Free?

Since the biographical drama movie is only releasing theatrically as of now, it is not possible to stream it free of cost. Therefore, we recommend our readers to avoid all illegal means and watch movies and shows only after paying for them.

