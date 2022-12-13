Is The Family Stone on Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘The Family Stone’ is a 2005 romantic comedy movie that revolves around the Stone family when the eldest son brings home his girlfriend to introduce her to the rest of the family and propose to her during the holiday season. Written and directed by Thomas Bezucha, the comedic narrative is complemented by the hilarious performances from a talented ensemble cast, comprising Diane Keaton, Craig T. Nelson, Dermot Mulroney, Sarah Jessica, and Rachel McAdams.

Although the movie has mixed reviews from critics, it doesn’t fail to entertain the viewers with its portrayal of a close-knitted family and how they try to make a potential new member feel at home. Not to mention, the onscreen performances of the actors make it all the more hilarious. If you are into such holiday rom-com films, you might be eager to learn more about this movie. In that case, we have got you covered!

What is The Family Stone About?

Set during the Christmas holiday season, the narrative revolves around Everett Stone who decides to bring his girlfriend, Meredith Morton, home for this year’s holiday, in order to, eventually, ask for her hand in marriage with a precious heirloom ring. When Meredith feels overwhelmed by the Stone family’s reception, she convinces her sister, Julie, to help her get through this situation. However, instead of calming things down, it leads to more complications as Everett gets attracted to Julie. Now that your interest has peaked, here are all the ways you can watch the movie yourself!

Is The Family Stone on Netflix?

Despite Netflix’s expansive collection of movies and TV shows, it doesn’t include ‘The Family Stone’ on its platform. However, the streaming giant gives you access to some excellent alternatives, including ‘Holiday Rush‘ and ‘Christmas Full of Grace.’

Is The Family Stone on Hulu?

By including the Starz add-on to your current plan, you can get access to ‘The Family Stone’ on Hulu. To learn more about the same, head over here! Meanwhile, you can use your regular subscription to watch similar movies, such as ‘This Christmas‘ and ‘Christmas With the Andersons.’

Is The Family Stone on Amazon Prime?

Although ‘The Family Stone’ is not a part of Amazon Prime Video’s regular offering, you have the option of watching the film by including the Starz add-on to your current plan. You can get more information about the same right here! Regular subscribers may enjoy watching other alternatives on the streaming giant, including ‘Your Christmas or Mine?‘ and ‘Holiday in Handcuffs.’

Is The Family Stone on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers might be disappointed as ‘The Family Stone’ is not available for streaming on the platform. But don’t let it stop you from watching similar films, such as ‘Four Christmases‘ and ‘Father of the Bride.’

Is The Family Stone on Disney+?

We bring good news for Disney+ subscribers! ‘The Family Stone’ is available for streaming on the platform, and you can watch it by heading over here!

Where to Watch The Family Stone Online?

You can watch ‘The Family Stone’ on Starz’s official website, DirecTV, Philo, Xfinity, and Spectrum on Demand (by including the Starz add-on). Moreover, you can even purchase the comedy movie on Vudu, AMC on Demand, iTunes, Google Play, Microsoft Store, and YouTube (by including the Starz add-on).

How to Stream The Family Stone For Free?

Fortunately, DirecTV and Philo grant free access to their content for the first five and seven days, respectively, to their new subscribers. Furthermore, new users of Xfinity get a month-long free trial. So, you can take advantage of any of these offers and stream ‘The Family Stone’ for free. With that being said, we urge our readers to always pay for the content they wish to consume rather than resort to unethical means to do the same.

