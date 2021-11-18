Is The Feast on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, or HBO Max?

Directed by Lee Haven Jones, ‘The Feast’ is a horror fantasy movie that recounts a contemporary morality tale that poses thought-provoking questions of identity, greed, responsibility, tradition, history, and much more. The film centers upon a dinner party organized by an affluent family living in the Welsh mountains that unexpectedly take a dark turn after the arrival of a mysterious young woman. What was supposed to be a night of celebration soon spirals into a murderous rampage that ends in an unexpected manner. If the premise of the film intrigues you and you wish to learn more about it, then allow us to be your guide.

What is The Feast About?

In a luxurious house located somewhere in the Welsh mountains, a wealthy family gathers for a dinner party unbeknownst to the dark forces awaiting them there. To discuss the mining of the surrounding countryside, a neighboring farmer and a local businessman also join them in what appears to be a start of a very productive evening. However, as soon as the family’s waitress arrives at the party, the atmosphere begins to shift radically and suddenly appears to take a dark turn.

The unnerving presence of the mysterious young lady is accompanied by a conflict of values and beliefs that slowly culminate into deliberate horrifying murders that changes everything. In case you wish to learn how the story unfolds, here’s all the streaming information you are going to need.

Is The Feast on Netflix?

The streaming giant has some really-good horror fantasy movies in its catalog. But its extensive offering does not include the Lee Haven Jones directorial. We recommend Netflix subscribers alternatively stream ‘The 8th Night‘ or ‘I’m Thinking of Ending Things.’

Is The Feast on Hulu?

No, ‘The Feast’ is not available on the streamer. People with a Hulu subscription who are looking for horror movies on the platform can instead watch ‘The House That Jack Built‘ or ‘Gaia.’

Is The Feast on Amazon Prime?

Amazon’s current offering does not include ‘The Feast.’ Moreover, the film is also not available as on-demand content on the platform, but one must regularly check for its availability on Amazon’s official website in the coming months. Meanwhile, Prime subscribers can watch ‘The Manor‘ or ‘Madres.’

Is The Feast on HBO Max?

The Annes Elwy and Nia Roberts-starrer is not accessible for streaming on HBO Max. Viewers who wish to watch other horror films may like ‘Annabelle: Creation’ or ‘Sisters.’

Where to Watch The Feast Online?

‘The Feast’ is all set to release in select theaters all over the United States. If you plan to watch the horror fantasy movie in the cinema hall, then you can book your tickets on Fandango. Meanwhile, people who wish to watch the film from the comfort of their homes can rent it on iTunes and Spectrum. The Lee Haven Jones directorial is likely to arrive on VOD platforms such as Google Play, Microsoft Store, and Vudu shortly.

How to Stream The Feast for Free?

The movie is currently released as on-demand content, and in theaters, so it is not possible to watch the film free of cost. We encourage our readers to refrain from all illegal means and watch their favorite content online only after paying for it.

