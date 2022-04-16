Is The First Lady on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘The First Lady’ is a drama series that follows three First Ladies as they navigate the responsibilities of being the spouse of the President of the United States. The strong women the show sheds spotlight on are none other than Michelle Obama, Betty Ford, and Eleanor Roosevelt. These powerful and confident women stood by their respective partners and made sure to leave their mark on the history during their tenure as the First Lady by braving the challenges that came with it.

The anthology series is created by Aaron Cooley. Thanks to the spectacular performances by the stellar cast, led by Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Gillian Anderson, the stories of these historically significant women leave an everlasting impact on the viewers. If you cannot wait to watch this anthology drama, we have all you need to know!

What is The First Lady About?

‘The First Lady’ is driven by the perspective of the three First Ladies – Michelle Obama, Betty Ford, and Eleanor Roosevelt. Michelle Obama enters the White House as the wife of Barack Obama, the first African American President of the USA, and tries to balance her responsibilities and personal life. Parallelly, after Richard Nixon’s resignation as the President of the United States, Vice-President Gerald Ford is sworn in as the 38th President of the nation. Betty Ford finds herself in the unexpected role of the first lady, in which she shines like a star.

The third branch of the series follows the longest-serving first lady in the country’s history, Eleanor Roosevelt, wife of Franklin D. Roosevelt. She creates a shockwave in American society with her liberal views and outspoken activism. We are sure you cannot wait to dig deeper into the stories of these marvelous women, and here is how you can do it!

Is The First Lady on Netflix?

No, Netflix does not host ‘The First Lady’ on its platform. Subscribers to the streaming giant can instead watch similar shows like the journey of Queen Elizabeth II in ‘The Crown.’ Alternatively, you can follow the life of Elizabeth McCord as the Secretary of State in ‘Madam Secretary.’ Both shows feature women in high authority positions and how they manage their responsibilities.

Is The First Lady on Hulu?

Hulu does not offer ‘The First Lady’ as a part of its regular offerings. However, you can add Showtime to your Hulu plan for $6.99 per month to enjoy the show here. Moreover, you watch similar shows on the platform, like the docuseries ‘Hillary,‘ which revolves around the former first lady Hillary Clinton‘s 2016 campaign.

Is The First Lady on Amazon Prime?

‘The First Lady’ is not directly available on the platform. However, Prime members can watch the anthology drama for just $10.99 per month by adding Showtime to their Prime plan here! If that’s not feasible, you can check out alternatives like ‘Victoria,‘ which showcases the journey of Queen Victoria and is quite similar to the lives of the first ladies in the White House.

Is The First Lady on HBO Max?

HBO Max may not have ‘The First Lady’ for its subscribers, but it does have some excellent political dramas; we recommend checking out ‘Veep.’ It narrates the fictional story of Selina Meyer, a Senator turned Vice-President. Alternatively, you can catch Meryl Streep’s Oscar-winning portrayal of Margaret Thatcher in ‘The Iron Lady.’

Where to Watch The First Lady Online?

‘The First Lady’ is a Showtime production, and subscribers of the platform can watch it here! The show is also available to watch on Paramount+ in the UK. You can also watch the show by opting for live-streaming options such as DirecTV, FuboTV, Hulu+Live TV, Sling TV, and Youtube TV.

How to Stream The First Lady for Free?

Showtime offers a 30-day free trial for all new users. Paramount+, on the other hand, offers a week-long period to watch ‘The First Lady’ at no cost. The Amazon Prime and Showtime bundle also offers a 7-day free trial if you are already a Prime member. That being said, we urge our users to not use any illegal means to watch the show. Paying for relevant subscriptions supports filmmakers and gives you several entertainment pieces to enjoy!

