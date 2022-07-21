Is The Ghost and the House of Truth on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘The Ghost and the House of Truth’ is a 2019 Nigerian thriller drama film that revolves around the kidnapping of a counselor’s young daughter, and her outlook on the world is tested while she looks for her missing child. Directed by Akin Omotoso, the intense narrative of the drama movie is matched by the stellar performances from the talented ensemble cast, comprising Susan Wokoma, Kate Henshaw-Nuttal, Fabian Adeoye Lojede, Kemi Lala Akindoju, and Imoleayo Olusanya. If the premise seems interesting to you and you plan to watch the movie, then here is all the streaming and other information you will require.

What is The Ghost and the House of Truth About?

The story follows Bola Ogun, a dedicated counselor who specializes in making convicts and their victims find common ground in her reconciliation sessions. However, when her own daughter is kidnapped one day, her belief in the concept of forgiveness is put to the test. When the police can’t find any concrete trail, Bola takes matters into her own hands and looks for her missing daughter. Do you want to know if she is able to reconcile with her child? For that, you will have to watch the Nigerian movie yourself, and here are all the ways you can do so!

Is The Ghost and the House of Truth on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers will need to look for the drama thriller film on other platforms as it is currently unavailable on the streaming giant. If you plan to watch something similar, you can stream ‘The Beast‘ or ‘Kidnapping Stella.’

Is The Ghost and the House of Truth on Hulu?

The Nigerian drama is not accessible on Hulu as of now. Nonetheless, subscribers who wish to watch something similar may enjoy ‘Prisoners,’ ‘Gone,’ and ‘Taken.’

Is The Ghost and the House of Truth on Amazon Prime?

The Akin Omotoso directorial is not a part of Amazon Prime’s offerings. Alternatively, you can watch similar movies on the streaming giant, such as ‘The Silencing.’

Is The Ghost and the House of Truth on HBO Max?

Since ‘The Ghost and the House of Truth’ is unavailable on HBO Max, viewers have the option to tune into other alternatives using their subscription. We recommend you watch ‘Gone Baby Gone‘ and ‘Extraction.’ Although the latter involves a son going after his father’s abductors, the kidnapping theme is prominent, much like the Nigerian movie.

Where to Watch The Ghost and the House of Truth Online?

You can watch ‘The Ghost and the House of Truth’ on BET+’s official website. Other than that, there is currently no other way for you to watch the drama movie online, be it streaming or purchasing.

How to Stream The Ghost and the House of Truth For Free?

Fortunately, BET+ offers new users free access to its content for the first seven days. Thus, you can take advantage of that trial period and stream ‘The Ghost in the House of Truth’ for free. However, we always urge our readers to pay for the relevant subscription to access their favorite content rather than using unethical means to do the same.

