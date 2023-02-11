Is The Girl Who Escaped: The Kara Robinson Story on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, or HBO Max?

Directed by Simone Stock, ‘The Girl Who Escaped: The Kara Robinson Story‘ is a thriller film about a 15-year-old girl named Kara Robinson. While watering plants in the front yard of her best friend’s house, the teenager is kidnapped by an unknown man named Richard Evonitz. Using her observational skills and quick thinking, Kara tries to escape her captor, leading the police to shocking discoveries.

Starring Katie Douglas and Kristian Bruun, the movie presents a grim but motivating story of a young girl and how she overcomes the horrific situation she finds herself in. Thanks to its gripping plot and talented cast, the film has garnered the attention of many people. Now, if you are curious about how to watch this thrilling movie, we have your back!

What is The Girl Who Escaped: The Kara Robinson Story About?

Based on the true story of Kara Robinson, the movie follows a teenage girl who is kidnapped by Richard Evonitz, a man in his 30s. After 18 hours within his grasp, during which he abuses her sexually and physically, she somehow escapes her prison. Determined to get justice, Kara wastes no time in approaching the police and leading them to the place she was held captive. Due to the teenager’s actions, she plays an instrumental role in helping many people get answers regarding the fate of their missing loved ones. So, if you wish to know Kara’s story yourself, these are all the ways you can catch this true-crime movie!

Is The Girl Who Escaped: The Kara Robinson Story on Netflix?

Unfortunately, Netflix does not have ‘The Girl Who Escaped: The Kara Robinson Story’ in its vast collection. However, the streaming giant does provide similar options like ‘Lost Girls‘ and ‘Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.’ The latter is based on the memoir of Elizabeth Kendall, the former girlfriend of Ted Bundy. The man in question is perhaps one of the most infamous serial killers in American history.

Is The Girl Who Escaped: The Kara Robinson Story on Hulu?

Even though Hulu does not provide ‘The Girl Who Escaped: The Kara Robinson Story’ to its subscribers, it has plenty of alternatives to enjoy. For a story similar to Kara Robinson’s, you can check out ‘Girl in the Shed: The Kidnapping of Abby Hernandez‘ and ‘Girl in the Bunker.’ Both true-crime films revolve around teenage girls kidnapped and held against their will.

Is The Girl Who Escaped: The Kara Robinson Story on Amazon Prime?

Luckily, you can watch ‘The Girl Who Escaped: The Kara Robinson Story’ on Amazon Prime by adding a Lifetime Movie Club subscription to your plan here. Meanwhile, regular Prime members can enjoy similar films on the platform, like ‘Above Suspicion.’

Is The Girl Who Escaped: The Kara Robinson Story on HBO Max?

While ‘The Girl Who Escaped: The Kara Robinson Story’ is not a part of HBO Max’s expansive content library, do not be disappointed. The streaming giant has several movies in the genre that will keep you entertained. To those intrigued by serial killers, we recommend the documentary ‘Crazy, Not Insane,’ which follows forensic psychiatrist Dr. Dorothy Otnow Lewis’ interviews with convicted murderers.

Where to Watch The Girl Who Escaped: The Kara Robinson Story Online?

Those interested in watching ‘The Girl Who Escaped: The Kara Robinson Story’ can stream the movie on Philo, Spectrum On Demand, and DirecTV.

How to Stream The Girl Who Escaped: The Kara Robinson Story for Free?

To watch ‘The Girl Who Escaped: The Kara Robinson Story’ online for no cost, new users can avail of Philo’s 7-day free trial. Additionally, the 5-day free trial provided by DirecTV for first-time subscribers can also be used to enjoy the movie for free. That said, we request our readers not to use any illegal means to watch the Lifetime movie. Paying for relevant platforms supports those who work tirelessly to bring you your favorite stories.

