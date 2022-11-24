Is Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Disney+, Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Directed by James Gunn, ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ combines superheroes and Christmas into an entertaining movie that is sure to keep you entertained. Following the fight with Thanos, Peter Quill, AKA Star-Lord, has not been pouring the loss of his partner, Gamora. In order to cheer him up, the rest of the Guardians of the Galaxy decide to travel to Earth to celebrate Christmas with Peter and lift his spirits. Meanwhile, Drax and Peter decide to get him the best present possible, though acquiring said gift might not be easy. Starring Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, and Kevin Bacon, the movie is sure to have caught your interest with its light-hearted premise and star-studded cast. If you are wondering just where to watch the movie, we have your back!

What is The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special About?

Part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ follows members of the Guardians of the Galaxy as they try to cheer up Peter following the events of Infinity Saga. When Peter’s companions learn about the festival of Christmas, they decide to come to earth and make Peter feel at home. Knowing how much Peter is fond of actor Kevin Bacon, Drax and Mantis decide he would be the perfect present for their friend. However, the Hollywood star does not seem to be completely on board with the plan.

Is The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Netflix?

No, ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ is not available on Netflix. However, the streaming giant does offer similar movies like ‘Klaus,’ an animated film that is sure to elevate your Christmas joy with its Holiday themed heartwarming storyline. For a comedic watch featuring comedian Bill Murray, check out ‘A Very Murray Christmas.’ The film shows how the celebrity struggles to keep his Holiday event together when everything that can go wrong goes wrong.

Is The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Hulu?

Hulu does not have ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ for its subscribers. Instead, users of the platform can check out ‘The Nutcracker‘ and ‘A Christmas Carol.’ Both films are adaptations of well-known Christmas stories that will provide you the same festival cheer as the MCU movie.

Is The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Amazon Prime?

Unfortunately, Amazon Prime’s media library does not include ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.’ If you liked the holiday spirit of the Marvel film, then you might enjoy ‘It’s A Wonderful Life‘ and ‘Scrooged.’ The two movies are well-known Christmas classics that emphasize the importance of celebrating life and cherishing it despite the hardships that may come along the way.

Is The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on HBO Max?

‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ cannot be watched on HBO Max, but do not let that disappoint you. The streaming platform has various films in the same genre, including ‘Elf‘ and ‘Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas.’ If you are looking forward to watching fantastical characters celebrate Christmas in their own unique and comedic fashion, then these two movies are just what you need!

Is The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Disney+?

Yes, ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ is indeed available on Disney+. Those interested can check out the MCU movie here!

Where to Watch The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Online?

‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ is exclusively available on Disney+ and cannot be watched on any other online platforms.

How to Stream The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special for Free?

As of writing, Disney+ does not offer a free trial to check out ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.’ We urge our readers to not use any illegal means to watch the movie. Paying relevant platforms helps out the people who have worked hard to keep you entertained.

Read More: Where Was Thor Love and Thunder Filmed? All Filming Locations