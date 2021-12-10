Is The Hating Game on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Based on Sally Thorne’s novel of the same name, ‘The Hating Game’ is a romantic drama movie that features Lucy Hale, Nicholas Baroud, Gina Torres, and Austin Stowell. The film follows Lucy, an ambitious young woman who is committed to achieving professional success without ever compromising her values. So, when she competes for the same job with a colleague, a rivalry between them soon develops but is further complicated by their amorous and romantic feelings for each other.

Directed by Peter Hutchings, the movie is a heartwarming story of love that fans of the romance-drama genre must not miss out on. Curious to learn more about it? We have got you covered.

What is The Hating Game About?

Lucy’s life is driven by her professional ambitions, and all she truly desires is to climb through the ranks and become successful at a young age. However, she is cautious that her dreams do not make her comprise her ethics, which makes her highly competitive. So, when she crosses paths with Joshua, her efficient nemesis, a ruthless game of one-upmanship between the two, unfolds. While Lucy is initially very clear about her goals, she soon develops feelings for her colleague.

The duo then starts an amorous relationship and appears to fall in love with each other over time. But are these two ruthless and highly competitive individuals genuinely having feelings for each other? Or are they just pretending to care for one another to outsmart each other? In order to find out, you will have to watch the movie. Here’s how you can do that.

Is The Hating Game on Netflix?

‘The Hating Game’ is currently unavailable on the streaming giant. Prime subscribers who are looking for other romantic drama movies can instead watch ‘The Half Of It.’

Is The Hating Game on Hulu?

Hulu has a massive catalog of television movies and shows to keep its subscribers entertained, but it does not include the Peter Hutchings directorial as of now. Subscribers can instead watch ‘A Nice Girl Like You.’

Is The Hating Game on Amazon Prime?

Although Lucy Hale and Austin Stowell-starrer is not available on Amazon Prime, the movie may eventually be accessible as on-demand content on the platform. Therefore, we recommend regularly checking the official website. However, Prime subscribers can instead watch ‘10 Things I Hate About You.’

Is The Hating Game on HBO Max?

‘The Hating Game’ is distributed by Vertical Entertainment, so there is a possibility that the movie will land on HBO Max after its theatrical run. However, there has been no confirmation as of now, so we will have to wait for the official update to be sure. In the meantime, subscribers can alternatively stream ‘Say Anything…‘

Where to Watch The Hating Game Online?

The romantic drama movie is accessible for rent/purchase on several VOD platforms. So, if you plan on watching the film from the comfort of your home, then you can head to Google Play, Microsoft Store, Vudu, and iTunes. DirecTV and Spectrum also have the Peter Hutchings directorial in their catalog. However, those who wish to watch the film in theaters can book their tickets on Fandango.

How to Stream The Hating Game for Free?

‘The Hating Game’ is not accessible on any platform that offers a free trial. Therefore, you cannot stream the film free of cost. However, we encourage our readers to always pay for the content they wish to consume online and refrain from using any illegal means.

