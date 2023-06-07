Is The Idol on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘The Idol‘ is a drama series that chronicles the career of an aspiring pop star who tries to claim her spot at the top of the industry while indulging in a complex relationship with a self-help guru and cult leader. Co-created by Sam Levinson (‘Euphoria‘), Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, and Reza Fahim, it stars Tesfaye and Lily-Rose Depp in leading roles alongside Troye Sivan, Dan Levy, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Eli Roth, Hari Nef, Jane Adams, and Jennie Ruby Jane.

Although the drama show received not-so-favorable reviews from critics upon its premiere, it definitely did not fail to leave a positive impression when it came to its production, interesting visuals, and stellar onscreen performances, mainly from the leads. So, if you are a fan of The Weeknd or you are intrigued by the plot, you must be excited to learn more about this drama series. Well, in that case, we have got you covered!

What is The Idol About?

The narrative follows an up-and-coming pop idol named Jocelyn who thinks she deserves the status of being called the greatest and sexiest pop star in the country. So, that’s what she goes on to prove, even more so after her nervous breakdown on her last tour. A mysterious man named Tedros crosses her path and reignites her passion for claiming what she thinks is hers. However, he is a self-help guru and also the leader of a contemporary cult, a relationship with whom would either break Jocelyn or make her. Do you wish to find out how their relationship turns out to be? For that, you will have to watch it yourself, and here are all the ways you can do so!

Is The Idol on Netflix?

Unfortunately, Netflix doesn’t house ‘The Idol’ on its expansive platform. However, there are plenty of other alternatives you can turn to using your subscription, such as ‘Fanático.’

Is The Idol on HBO Max?

We bring good news for HBO Max subscribers! ‘The Idol’ is available for streaming on the platform, and you can catch all the episodes right here!

Is The Idol on Hulu?

By including the Max add-on to your current plan, you can get access to ‘The Idol’ on Hulu. To get more information about the same, you can go right here. Alternatively, you have the option to watch similar drama shows on the platform, including ‘The Path.’

Is The Idol on Amazon Prime?

Although Amazon Prime Video doesn’t include ‘The Idol’ in its regular offering, it can be made available by including the Max add-on to your current plan. If you wish to learn more details about the same, head over here. You can even use your regular subscription to check out other alternatives that the streaming giant houses, such as ‘Swarm.’

Where to Watch The Idol Online?

‘The Idol’ is also available for streaming on DirecTV, Apple TV, and Spectrum on Demand. In order to access the show on the latter platform, users must include the Max add-on to their current plan.

How to Stream The Idol For Free?

Fortunately, DirecTV offers a five-day long free trial to all its new subscribers. So, you can take advantage of this and stream ‘The Idol’ for free. Having said that, we encourage our readers to always show support for the art of cinema and pay for the content they wish to consume instead of resorting to unethical methods to do the same.

