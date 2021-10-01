Is The Jesus Music on Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, Hulu, or Prime?

Directed by the Erwin Brothers, ‘The Jesus Music’ is a documentary film that explores the origins of the titular music genre. The movie goes back to the 1960s and captures America’s counterculture movement that eventually led to the birth of Jesus Music. It features interviews with some of the biggest names in the industry like TobyMac, Kirk Franklin, Amy Grant, Michael W. Smith, and Lauren Daigle. In the interview segments, they share their perspective on the growth of the genre. Viewers who plan on watching the film and wish to learn more about it have come to the right place. Here’s everything you need to know!

What is The Jesus Music About?

In the 1960s, a new genre of music emerged at the Calvary Chapel located in Costa Mesa, California, that went on to become a worldwide phenomenon. The credit for the birth of Jesus Music can be attributed in part to America’s 1960s counterculture movement. At a time when the country was going through massive socio-political upheaval and uncertainty, it was this music that gave people hope.

Decades later, the music genre has now transformed into a multibillion-dollar industry, and the documentary explores how it changed people’s lives with its message of compassion, redemption, and sacrifice. If you wish to learn more about the conception of Jesus Music and how it came to be, here’s all the information you will need.

Where to Watch The Jesus Music Online?

‘The Jesus Music’ released in cinema halls across the United States on October 1, 2021. So, if you prefer watching movies on the big screen, you can book your tickets on Fandango. Although the documentary is not immediately available on Video-on-Demand platforms, we recommend our readers to regularly check Microsoft Store, Vudu, Redbox, Google Play, and iTunes.

How to Stream The Jesus Music for Free?

‘The Jesus Music’ is only releasing in theaters as of now. Therefore, you will have to wait for its arrival on a streaming platform that comes with a free trial. Unfortunately, it seems that it is not going to happen any time soon. Therefore, we encourage viewers to watch their favorite movies only after paying for them and refraining from all illegal means.

