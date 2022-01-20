Is The King’s Daughter on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime or HBO Max?

Directed by Sean McNamara, ‘The King’s Daughter’ is an action-adventure fantasy movie that recounts King Louis XIV’s mission to become immortal. In a state of utter desperation, he ends up seizing and capturing a mermaid’s life force. His illegitimate daughter’s unexpected involvement in the matter makes matters even worse for the king. The film is adapted from the 1997 novel ‘The Moon and the Sun’ by Vonda N. McIntyre.

Starring Pierce Brosnan (King Louis XIV), Kaya Scodelario (Marie-Josèphe), Benjamin Walker (Yves De La Croix), and other talented actors with impressive personalities, the unique premise of the story interlaced with a fairytale-ish setup instills curiosity in viewers. If you want to have a better idea of where to watch this movie, we’d like to disclose everything we know!

What Is The King’s Daughter About?

‘The King’s Daughter’ begins with an introduction to Louis XIV, the Sun King of France, who decides to become immortal in his quest for extravagance. Subsequently, he is told that a mermaid’s heart will give him eternal life. Louis’ highly reliable spiritual advisor, François de la Chaise (or Père La Chaise), is against the use of such destructive methods, which he thinks is a direct violation of God’s will.

Louis pays no heed to his advisor and instead sends his seaman, Yves De La Croix, to catch the mermaid. Marie-Josèphe, Louis’ secret illegitimate daughter, who had been living in a convent, is shocked when she is called to his abode. Louis is surprised to see how beautiful his daughter is. However, Marie’Josephe’s attention is captured by the mermaid’s melancholic singing, and she finally discovers what her father is up to. To watch the movie, you can make use of the options we’ve laid out!

Where to Watch The King’s Daughter Online?

‘The King’s Daughter’ had a theatrical release on January 21, 2022. So you can visit Fandango and book your tickets here. In addition, the film could become available for streaming on VOD platforms shortly after its release in theaters. You can rely on a few websites, such as Microsoft Store, Google Play, Vudu, iTunes, and YouTube.

How to Stream The King’s Daughter for Free?

‘The King’s Daughter’ is exclusively released at the cinema halls. Apart from catching the film at your nearest theatre, there is a possibility it might release on VOD platforms sometime in the future as well. Having said that, there is no scope for watching the film free of cost as of now. However, we would always encourage our readers to pay for the content they wish to consume; otherwise, it would be illegal.

