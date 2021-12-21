Is The King’s Man on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, HBO Max, or Disney+?

Matthew Vaughn’s spy film ‘The King’s Man’ is a historical extravaganza. A prequel to ‘Kingsman: The Secret Service’ and ‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle,’ the film explores the origin story of the Kingsman agency against the backdrop of World War I. With spectacular action scenes and historical connections, the film offers an extremely entertaining experience for the viewers. Taking into consideration the success of the other two ‘Kingsman’ films, viewers must be wondering how to watch the new film. If you are planning to do so, let us guide you through all the available options!

What is The King’s Man About?

The film centers around Orlando Oxford, the Duke of Oxford. When his son Conrad expresses his desire to join the army in the wake of World War I, a severe pacifist Orlando dismisses him by saying he can end the war with a network of spies. Orlando reveals his secret intelligence agency, Kingsman, to his son.

With the help of the adjutant Shola and housekeeper Polly, Orlando starts to confront the masterminds behind the Great War. While Orlando, Conrad, and the spies try to prevent the war, the influential Grigori Rasputin tries to strengthen his side to cause outright calamity. The two sides face off, and the consequences determine the direction of World War I. Now, here is all the streaming information you must have if you plan to watch the film.

Is The King’s Man on Netflix?

The action film is not included in the incredible catalog of the streaming giant.

Is The King’s Man on Hulu?

Even though the film is currently not available on the streaming platform, 'The King's Man' may release on Hulu in the future. After all, the film's distributor, 20th Century Studios, and the majority of Hulu are owned by Disney.

Is The King’s Man on Amazon Prime Video?

The current offerings of Amazon Prime Video do not include 'The King's Man.'

Is The King’s Man on HBO Max?

The period film is not available on HBO Max at the moment. However, WarnerMedia, the parent company of the streaming platform, has a deal in place with the film's distributor 20th Century Studios to share the streaming rights of the studio's releases with Disney+ and Hulu. Thus, we can expect the film to land on the platform after its theatrical run.

Is The King’s Man on Disney+?

No, 'The King's Man' is not currently available on Disney+. Even though the film is distributed by Disney's 20th Century Studios, it has not yet been confirmed whether the film will find a place on the platform in the future due to policies concerning R-rated content. In the meantime, subscribers can watch previous 'Kingsman' films 'Kingsman: The Secret Service' and 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle.'

Where to Watch The King’s Man Online?

‘The King’s Man’ released theatrically across the US on December 22, 2021. So, if you are planning to watch the film on the big screen, you can book the tickets on Fandango. It is likely that the movie will be available on video-on-demand platforms in the coming months. Thus, we recommend regularly checking Google Play, Microsoft Store, iTunes, Vudu, and YouTube.

How to Stream The King’s Man for Free?

Since the film is only available in theaters as of now, there are no options to watch ‘The King’s Man’ free of cost until it receives a digital release on a streaming platform that offers a free trial. Therefore, we encourage our readers to watch the film by paying for it and refrain from using illegal means.

