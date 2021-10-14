Is The Last Duel on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘The Last Duel’ is a historical drama movie that tells the story of the epic fight between a knight and his squire with life and death consequences after the former’s wife accuses the latter of raping her. Directed by Ridley Scott (‘Gladiator‘), the movie is an adaptation of Eric Jager’s novel of the same name and brings a fresh take on tales of medieval morality.

It boasts a stellar star cast featuring talented stars such as Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer, and Ben Affleck. If you enjoy films with swashbuckling action and compelling interpersonal character drama, ‘The Last Duel’ should appeal to you, and here are the ways to watch it online!

What is The Last Duel About?

Set in 1386, ‘The Last Duel’ follows Knight Jean de Carrouges, a brave fighter and respected figure on and off the battlefield. His squire Jacques Le Gris, who is also his best friend, is accused by Jean’s wife, Marguerite, of raping her. However, there is no way of knowing for certain what transpired between the duo. As a result, to save his dignity, Jean challenges Jacques to a trial by combat. The epic confrontation between the knight and the squire not only decides the fates of the trio but also defines the course of history.

Is The Last Duel on Netflix?

Netflix does not hold the streaming rights to ‘The Last Duel’ at the moment. For folks looking for something similar, we recommend ‘The King,’ which follows Hal’s transformation from a stubborn prince to a valiant king in times of duress for his nation.

Is The Last Duel on Amazon Prime?

‘The Last Duel’ isn’t a part of the titles included in Amazon Prime’s entertainment library. However, it is likely to become available on-demand soon. In the meantime, you can check out ‘Hirokin: The Last Samurai,’ about a jaded samurai with a dark past who must fulfill his destiny.

Is The Last Duel on Hulu?

‘The Last Duel’ hasn’t made its way into Hulu’s entertainment catalog just yet. As an alternative, you can watch ‘Robert the Bruce,’ which follows the eponymous King’s quest for freedom of Scotland.

Is The Last Duel on HBO Max?

‘The Last Duel’ isn’t among HBO Max’s exciting collection of entertainment titles. Instead, you can check out ‘300: Rise of an Empire’, which is about General Themistocles’ efforts to unify the Greek army to make a stand against the invading Persian forces.

Where to Watch The Last Duel Online?

‘The Last Duel’ has received an exclusive 45-day theatrical release. If you wish to watch the movie at a theater, you can check show timings and book tickets here. The film is slated for a digital release sometime after its theatrical run, and it will become available on VOD platforms. We will update you regarding the same once the relevant information is available.

How to Stream The Last Duel For Free?

Since ‘The Last Duel’ has only been released in theaters, there is currently no way to watch the movie for free. We also discourage our readers from resorting to any illegal methods and strongly advocate for the legal consumption of entertainment by paying for it.

Read More: Where Was The Last Duel Filmed?