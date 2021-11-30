Is The Last Duel on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, VOD, or HBO Max?

‘The Last Duel‘ is an epic historical drama movie based on Eric Jager’s 2004 book titled ‘The Last Duel: A True Story of Trial by Combat in Medieval France.’ The film centers upon an epic confrontation between a knight and his squire who put their lives on the line to resolve a grave dispute. The action-packed drama that unfolds offers an insight into medieval morality and the accompanying universal view of justice and fairness of the time.

Directed by Ridley Scott, the film stars Adam Driver, Matt Damon, Jodie Comer, and Ben Affleck. Curious to learn more about its premise or where it can be streamed? Allow us to be your guide.

What is The Last Duel About?

Set in the last years of the Caroline War, the film follows two friends who return to their homeland after fighting alongside each other. Knight Jean de Carrouges is a respected warrior who treats his squire Jacques Le Gris as his best friend and a close confidant. Their friendship appears unshakable until one day, Marguerite, Jean’s wife, accuses Jacques of raping her. Conflicted between his friend and the love of his life, Jean finds himself in a tough place and knows that he will have to make a hard decision to resolve the conflict.

In order to save his honor and ensure that justice is served, he decides to challenge Jacques to a trial by combat. The epic confrontation between the two not only ends up defining their own fates but also changes the course of history in unexpected ways. In case you wish to learn how the story unfolds, you will have to watch ‘The Last Duel.’ Here’s how you can do that.

Is The Last Duel on Netflix?

Netflix’s massive catalog of movies has some really good historical films that you should definitely watch. Unfortunately, it does not include ‘The Last Duel.’ People with a subscription to the streaming giant can watch ‘The King.’

Is The Last Duel on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers will have to look for the film on other platforms since it is not accessible on the streamer as of now. We recommend our readers alternatively watch ‘The Warrior Queen of Jhansi‘ or ‘Robert the Bruce.‘

Is The Last Duel on Amazon Prime?

The Ridley Scott directorial is not a part of Amazon Prime’s current catalog. The film is also not available as on-demand content as of now, but it is likely to be included in the platform’s library in the near future. Therefore, you must regularly visit Amazon’s official website. In the meantime, Prime subscribers can alternatively watch ‘Blade of the Immortal‘ or ‘Hirokin: The Last Samurai.’

Is The Last Duel on HBO Max?

No, HBO Max’s massive catalog of television shows and movies does not include ‘The Last Duel.’ Viewers with a subscription can alternatively watch ‘300: Rise of an Empire.‘

Where to Watch The Last Duel on VOD?

The epic historical drama movie is accessible for purchase on Vudu. You can also rent the Matt Damon-starrer on DirecTV as well. Popular video-on-demand platforms like Google Play, Microsoft Store, iTunes, and YouTube are expected to include the film in their catalogs in the future. Therefore, we recommend regularly checking these websites.

How to Stream The Last Duel for Free?

Since ‘The Last Duel’ is only available as on-demand content on different platforms as of now, it is currently not possible to stream the film free of cost. However, we encourage our readers to refrain from illegal means and watch their favorite content online only after paying for it.

