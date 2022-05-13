Is The Last Victim on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, or HBO Max?

Directed, co-written, and co-produced by Naveen A Chathapuram, ‘The Last Victim’ is a neo-Western crime-thriller film that centers upon a deadly group of outlaws who take advantage of the loopholes in laws to fulfill their twisted goals. They ensure to leave no evidence at the crime scene to prevent themselves from eventually landing in jail. However, when one of their crimes goes wrong, these outlaws turn more violent to ensure that they are never caught.

Featuring stand-out performances by Ali Larter, Ralph Ineson, Tahmoh Penikett, and Ron Perlman, the gripping and entertaining movie keeps viewers hooked from the start to the very end. If the premise sounds interesting and you wish to learn more about it, we have got you covered.

What is The Last Victim About?

Herman Hickey is an aging sheriff who, along with his Deputy, investigates a horrible crime that shakes them to their core. While the evidence at the scene is not conclusive enough, Herman suspects Jake and his group of outlaws of being involved in it, but he returns empty-handed after meeting with them. A few days later, this group of outlaws crosses paths with an anthropology professor named Susan and her husband, Richard.

Once they kill Richard, they realize that the eye-witness to their crime, i.e., Susan, has managed to flee and could land them in a world of trouble if they do not deal with her soon enough. As they pursue her as their last victim, a struggle for survival and vengeance begins that can keep everyone at the edge of their seats. Planning to watch the film but don’t know where to head? We have got the details for you.

Is The Last Victim on Netflix?

The streaming giant’s current offering does not include the Naveen A Chathapuram directorial. Since it’s highly unlikely to arrive on the platform in the near future, we recommend our readers watch ‘The Harder They Fall’ or the anthology movie ‘The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.’

Is The Last Victim on Hulu?

Hulu’s massive catalog of television shows and movies does not include ‘The Last Victim.’ However, we believe that viewers who wish to watch somewhat similar films may like ‘Sweet Virginia’ or ‘The Big Ugly.’

Is The Last Victim on Amazon Prime?

No, the Ali Larter-starrer is unavailable on Amazon Prime. However, the film may arrive on the platform as on-demand content in the near future. Therefore, one should regularly check Amazon Prime’s official website. Meanwhile, Prime subscribers can stream ‘A Reckoning‘ or ‘Wild Horses.’

Is The Last Victim on HBO Max?

Since the neo-Western crime-thriller film is unavailable on the HBO Max, we recommend our readers alternatively watch other films of the same genre such as ‘The Last Outlaw.’

Where to Watch The Last Victim Online?

‘The Last Victim’ is currently running at theaters near you; thus, if you are someone who prefers to watch movies in the cinema hall, you can book tickets to your nearest theater on Fandango. However, if you don’t wish to leave your house and plan to stream the movie online, don’t feel disheartened. The Naveen A Chathapuram directorial is also slated to drop on certain VOD platforms. Therefore, we recommend checking Microsoft Store, Google Play, iTunes, and Vudu.

How to Stream The Last Victim for Free?

As mentioned above, the neo-Western crime-thriller movie is released only in theaters and on VOD platforms. Therefore, you cannot watch the film free of cost as of now.

