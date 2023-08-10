Is The Last Voyage of the Demeter on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Adapted from the chapter titled ‘The Captain’s Log’ of the 1897 novel ‘Dracula’ by Bram Stoker, ‘The Last Voyage of the Demeter’ is a supernatural horror movie that centers upon the doomed crew of a merchant ship that gets attacked by a vicious vampire every night. Helmed by André Øvredal, the thriller film consists of several talented actors, including Corey Hawkins, Aisling Franciosi, David Dastmalchian, Javier Botet, and Liam Cunningham. Given the positive reviews it garnered upon its premiere, many of you might be intrigued to know more details about this movie. In that case, allow us to fill you in on all the necessary information that you might require!

What Is The Last Voyage of the Demeter About?

Set mostly in the merchant ship called Demeter, the tale is about the crew of the ship that is accompanied by private cargo — 50 unmarked wooden crates — as they travel from Carpathia to London. Some time into their voyage, strange events start occurring as a body covered in blood is found onboard. Soon, they realize that there is a merciless vampire called Dracula on the ship who comes out at night to stalk the crew. Will the doomed crew be able to survive the attacks from the vampire? To find out, you will have to watch ‘The Last Voyage of the Demeter’ yourself, and here are all the ways you can do so!

Is The Last Voyage of the Demeter On Netflix?

Unfortunately, ‘The Last Voyage of the Demeter’ is not a part of Netflix’s extensive content library. Nevertheless, if you’re in the mood for some similar horror movies, we recommend you try ‘Blood Red Sky‘ and ‘Night Teeth.’

Is The Last Voyage of the Demeter On HBO Max?

We have disappointing news for HBO Max subscribers as ‘The Last Voyage of the Demeter’ is unavailable to watch on the streaming platform. Albeit, for people interested in a horror movie about vampires, we are happy to recommend alternatives such as ‘Dracula 2000‘ and ‘Dracula II: Ascension.’

Is The Last Voyage of the Demeter on Hulu?

We hate to break it to you that Hulu subscribers will not be able to watch ‘The Last Voyage of the Demeter’ on the streaming platform. However, if you are looking for an excellent Dracula movie, Hulu consists of some fantastic offerings, such as ‘Slayers.’

Is The Last Voyage of the Demeter on Amazon Prime?

No, ‘The Last Voyage of the Demeter’ is not included in Amazon Prime Video’s expansive collection of movies and TV shows. Nonetheless, the platform offers several similar movies that you might enjoy, including ‘Dark Prince: The True Story of Dracula‘ and ‘The Unnamable.’

Where To Watch The Last Voyage of the Demeter Online?

‘The Last Voyage of the Demeter’ has had an exclusive theatrical release, which means that it isn’t available to stream online. Hence, if you cannot wait to catch the Dracula film, we recommend you check show timings and book movie tickets on the movie’s official website or Fandango.

How To Watch The Last Voyage of the Demeter For Free?

Unfortunately, ‘The Last Voyage of the Demeter’ is exclusively playing in theaters and cannot be watched for free online, as of yet. But you can choose to wait for the film to arrive on a streaming platform that offers a free trial to its new subscribers. With that said, we recommend our readers pay for the content they wish to consume rather than use illegal methods to do the same.

