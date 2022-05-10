Is The Lincoln Lawyer (2011) on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Directed by Brad Furman, ‘The Lincoln Lawyer‘ is a legal drama movie based on Michael Connelly’s eponymous 2005 book. Set in Los Angeles, the film follows Mickey Haller, a criminal defense attorney who runs his practice from the back of his black Lincoln Town Car. Starring Matthew McConaughey in the lead role, the movie also features Marisa Tomei, Ryan Phillippe, Josh Lucas, and John Leguizamo. The thriller film is a delight to watch as Mickey struggles in and out of court. If you want to know where you can watch the movie, we have your back!

What is The Lincoln Lawyer About?

‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ revolves around Mickey Haller, a criminal defense attorney in LA County who mainly caters to low-level criminals and gang members. The lawyer is hired to defend Louis Roulet, a wealthy playboy who has been accused of beating up a sex worker. Despite Louis’ insistence on innocence, Mickey suspects something fishy. As the case progresses, Mickey realizes that his clients’ actions may have ruined an innocent man’s life.

The crime scene matches up with a past case in which Mickey had represented the defendant, Jesus Martinez. The lawyer had asked Jesus to plead guilty to avoid the death penalty. Convinced of Louis’ guilt, Mickey has to walk a fine line between his professional and personal principles. For those who cannot wait to watch this legal drama, here’s how you can do it.

Is The Lincoln Lawyer on Netflix?

No, ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ is not available on Netflix. However, the streaming giant does have a follow-up eponymous series that revolves around Mickey Haller’s life after the events of the 2011 movie. You can watch the show here! Alternatively, you can watch the legal drama film titled ‘Worth.’

Is The Lincoln Lawyer on Hulu?

By adding HBO Max to your Hulu plan for $14.99 per month, you can watch ‘The Lincoln Lawyer.’ Regular Hulu subscribers can check out similar productions available on the platform, like ‘Candy‘ and ‘The Girl From Plainville.’ Legal proceedings are an important part of these two true-crime series.

Is The Lincoln Lawyer on Amazon Prime Video?

‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ is available on-demand on Amazon Prime Video, and you can watch it here. You can either purchase it for $9.99 or make use of the 30-day rent option for $3.99. Prime Users can also utilize their membership to watch other legal dramas for free such as the movie titled ‘A Few Good Men‘ and the show ‘Goliath.’

Is The Lincoln Lawyer on HBO Max?

Yes, ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ is indeed available on HBO Max. You can watch the movie here!

Where to Watch The Lincoln Lawyer Online?

‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ is available to stream on DirecTV, Spectrum, and Xfinity. You can also purchase or rent the movie on YouTube, Google Play, Vudu, Microsoft Store, AMC Theatres, and iTunes.

How to Stream The Lincoln Lawyer for Free?

Xfinity offers a 30-day free trial that can be used by new subscribers to watch ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ free of charge. Similarly, DirecTV has a 5-day-free trial, while Sling TV offers a 3-day free trial. Spectrum provides seven days for new users to check out its offerings at no cost. However, we urge our readers to not use any illegal channels to watch the movie. Paying for required subscriptions helps those who work hard to bring you your favorite films.

Read More: Where Was The Lincoln Lawyer Filmed?