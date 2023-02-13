Is The Locksmith (2023) on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, or Prime?

Based on an original story by Blair Kroeber, ‘The Locksmith’ is an action thriller movie that revolves around a gifted locksmith who gets released from prison only to get pulled into more trouble when an unexpected kidnapping takes place. The thriller film features stellar onscreen performances from a talented ensemble cast, comprising Ryan Phillippe, Kate Bosworth, Charlie Weber, Gabriela Quezada, and Kaylee Bryant.

Upon its premiere, the Nicolas Harvard directorial opened to mixed reviews from critics but its action sequences are thrilling enough to keep you on the edge of your seats from the beginning to the end. So, you might want to learn more about this movie and give it a try yourself. Well, we have gathered all the necessary information you might require about the same!

What is The Locksmith About?

The narrative follows an expert locksmith named Miller Graham who gets arrested after a job doesn’t go according to plan. Soon, after getting released from prison, he tries to make amends for the things his ex-fiance and daughter had to go through and get back into their lives. However, being a gifted and determined locksmith, Miller is forced to use his unmatched skills yet again but things go wrong when a kidnapping occurs. Now that your interest has peaked, here are all the ways you can watch the action film yourself!

Is The Locksmith on Netflix?

No, ‘The Locksmith’ is not available for streaming on Netflix. However, the streaming giant more than makes up for it by giving you access to some excellent alternatives like ‘My Name Is Vendetta‘ and ‘Sweet Girl.’

Is The Locksmith on Hulu?

We hate to break it to you that ‘The Locksmith’ is not a part of Hulu’s extensive catalog. But don’t let it stop you from checking out similar films that the streamer includes, such as ‘Vendetta‘ and ‘Clean.’

Is The Locksmith on HBO Max?

Unfortunately, HBO Max doesn’t house ‘The Locksmith’ on its expansive platform. Alternatively, you can choose to check out other alternatives that the streamer consists of, including ‘Nobody‘ and ‘Cold Pursuit.’

Is The Locksmith on Amazon Prime?

Although ‘The Locksmith’ is not included in Amazon Prime Video’s regular offering, you have the option to purchase the action thriller movie on the streaming giant. You can learn more about the same by heading over here! For subscribers looking to utilize their regular subscription, you can turn to similar movies on the streamer, such as ‘Honest Thief‘ and ‘Blacklight.’

Where to Watch The Locksmith Online?

‘The Locksmith’ has been released in theaters and on several VOD platforms. So, you can buy or rent the Ryan Phillippe starrer on DirecTV, Vudu, Spectrum on Demand, iTunes, Google Play, Microsoft Store, and YouTube. But if you wish to catch the action-packed movie on the big screen, you are more than welcome to check show timings and book tickets on Fandango.

How to Stream The Locksmith For Free?

Since ‘The Locksmith’ is only available for purchase on VOD platforms and unavailable on streaming platforms as of yet, you don’t have the option to stream the action movie for free. However, don’t let it stop you from hoping and waiting for the film to arrive on any of the digital platforms offering a free trial to its new subscribers. Nevertheless, we humbly request our readers to show their support for the cinematic arts by choosing to pay for the content they wish to consume rather than resort to illegal ways to do the same.

Read More: Best Action Thriller Movies