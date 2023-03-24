Is The Lost King on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Directed by Stephen Frears, ‘The Lost King’ is a British comedy-drama movie that revolves around an amateur historian who initiates a determined search for King Richard III’s remains, which have been undiscovered for more than 500 years. Based on the 2013 book titled ‘The King’s Grave: The Search for Richard III’ by Philippa Langley and Michael Jones, the film features stellar onscreen performances from Sally Hawkins, Steve Coogan, Harry Lloyd, Mark Addy, and Lee Ingleby.

Although opening to mixed reviews from critics, the remarkable true story that the movie is based on and Sally Hawkins’ impressive performance make ‘The Lost King’ worth a watch. So, if you find it intriguing so far, you must be eager to learn more about it, including where you can watch it. Well, we have gathered all the necessary details that you might require!

What is The Lost King About?

In this dramatization of a true story, a historian named Philippa Langley thinks that she has uncovered one of the most significant archaeological finds of the century — the undiscovered location of King Richard III’s remains. So, despite questions from Britain’s most competent historians, she stays focused until she finds the remains under a parking lot in Leicester. Do you wish to watch how she discovers the site? For that, you will need to watch the film yourself, and here are all the ways you can do it!

Is The Lost King on Netflix?

No, ‘The Lost King’ is not included in Netflix’s extensive catalog of content. However, the streaming giant houses various historical movies about kings that you might want to turn to, such as ‘The King‘ and ‘Outlaw King.’

Is The Lost King on HBO Max?

Unfortunately, HBO Max does not house ‘The Lost King’ on its expansive platform. Alternatively, if you wish to find out more about the history of King Richard III, you can check out his biographical film ‘Richard III.’

Is The Lost King on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers will have to look for ‘The Lost King’ on other platforms as it is not available on the streamer. But don’t let it stop you from checking out some historical movies that you might find intriguing, such as ‘Centurion‘ and ‘Anonymous.’

Is The Lost King on Amazon Prime?

We hate to break it to you that ‘The Lost King’ is not a part of Amazon Prime’s library. However, don’t let it disappoint you too much because the streaming giant houses various period dramas that might spark your interest. We recommend you watch ‘Elizabeth‘ and ‘The King’s Speech.’

Where to Watch The Lost King Online?

As of writing, ‘The Lost King’ has been released exclusively in theaters, which means that you don’t have the option to watch the comedy-drama movie online, be it by streaming or purchasing. So, if your patience is running thin or you wish to get an immersive experience on the big screen, you are welcome to check show timings and book tickets on Fandango.

How to Stream The Lost King For Free?

It is highly unfortunate that as of now, ‘The Lost King’ is not available on any of the digital platforms. Thus, there is currently no way for you to stream the drama film for free. However, you can keep your hopes up and wait for the Sally Hawkins starrer to drop on any of the online platforms offering a free trial to its new subscribers. With that said, we urge our readers to support the art of cinema and pay for the content they wish to consume instead of turning to unethical methods to do the same.

