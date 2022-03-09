Is The Masked Singer on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, or HBO Max?

Developed by Craig Plestis, ‘The Masked Singer’ is a reality competition series that is based on a South Korean program titled ‘King of Mask Singer.’ The show typically features a group of celebrity contestants who compete against one another to impress the audience and the panelists. Unlike other singing shows, the series adds a layer of intrigue and entertainment by keeping the viewers in the dark about the identity of the performers. The format has, over the years, turned out to be a success globally, so if you wish to watch ‘The Masked Singer’ to find out what makes it so exciting, then you have come to the right place. Here’s everything you need to know.

What is The Masked Singer About?

In the now popular singing competition show, celebrity contestants perform anonymously for an audience and a group of panelists. The 90-second long act is then given a score through the innovative weighted voting system that takes into account the perspective of the judges and audience alike. The performer who does the worst is later eliminated and reveals his identity, which ultimately leaves only the best participants for the finals rounds. The competitor that consistently manages to entertain the panelists and audience survives till the end and eventually wins the Golden Mask award.

Is The Masked Singer on Netflix?

‘The Masked Singer’ is unavailable on the streaming giant. Since the reality competition show is highly unlikely to arrive on the platform even in the future, we recommend our readers watch shows like ‘Rhythm + Flow‘ or ‘Sing On!.’

Is The Masked Singer on Hulu?

Since Hulu + Live TV has FOX in its extensive list of streamable channels, one can watch ‘The Masked Singer’ live on the platform. Meanwhile, people with Hulu’s basic subscription can watch the show here.

Is The Masked Singer on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime subscribers will have to look for the show on some other platform as it is not part of its regular offering. Moreover, the show is also not accessible as on-demand content on the website. Prime subscribers can stream other shows like ‘All Together Now.’

Is The Masked Singer on HBO Max?

Since the reality competition series is unavailable on HBO Max, people with a subscription can instead watch ‘Flight of the Conchords: Live in London.’

Where to Watch The Masked Singer Online?

‘The Masked Singer’ is accessible for streaming on FOX’s official website. People who plan to watch each episode as soon as it premieres can head to live TV streaming platforms like FuboTV, Sling, and YouTubeTV. The reality singing competition television series is also available on TubiTV, DirecTV, Spectrum, and Xfinity. People who live in Canada can watch the show on CTV.

How to Stream The Masked Singer for Free?

Platforms like Hulu + Live TV, FuboTV, and YouTubeTV come with a 7-day free trial, while Sling gives a 3-day time period for new users to experience its services. In case you plan to watch the reality competition show free of cost, then you can use any of the aforementioned offers. However, we encourage our readers to refrain from using illegal means and watch their favorite movies and shows online only after paying for them.

Read More: Where Was the Masked Singer Season 7 Filmed?