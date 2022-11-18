Is The Menu on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘The Menu’ is a dark comedy horror film starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult as a young couple who travel to a remote island restaurant run by an eccentric chef. Mark Mylod’s directorial revolves around the secret of Hawthorne, an upscale establishment run by celebrity chef Julian Slowik. He has created a lavish molecular gastronomy menu that treats food as conceptual art.

The dark comedy horror film hints at fine dining and exclusivity in the gastronomical experience taken to the next level. If you plan to watch the movie and are eager to know more about the secrets that unfold at Hawthorne, including where you can watch it, here’s everything you need to know about ‘The Menu.’

What is The Menu About?

The Menu revolves around Margot and Tyler, a young couple who express interest in dining at an upscale establishment run by a well-known chef on a remote island. Slowik, the famous chef in charge, takes great delight in producing dishes with an unparalleled scientific method. He believes that the cuisine served at his establishment, Hawthorne, should also be treated like art, not just something you eat.

Unfortunately, Slowik’s menu is full of less-than-pleasant (more like outright unsettling) foods, which is terrible news for the wealthy patrons who prefer to eat at his restaurant. What’s worse, it’s likely that some of the diners hoping to have a lavish supper won’t make it out alive. Curious to know more about the film and where to watch it? We’ve got you covered.

Is The Menu on Netflix?

Netflix’s massive catalog boasts some of the best movies and TV shows made in the 21st century, but ‘The Menu’ is not one of them. Therefore, people with a subscription to the streaming giant can instead watch ‘The Babysitter’ or ‘Raw.’

Is The Menu on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers will have to find other alternatives to stream ‘The Menu’ since the show is unavailable on the platform. However, we recommend our readers alternatively watch ‘The Feast ‘or ‘Fresh.’

Is The Menu on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime Video makes up for the lack of ‘The Menu’ in its vast library of content by offering its subscribers chilling alternatives in the same genre, such as ‘Swallow‘ and ‘The Farm.’

Is The Menu on HBO Max?

People looking for ‘The Menu’ on HBO Max are bound to be disappointed since the comedy horror film is not currently accessible on the streaming service. Subscribers who wish to watch other films that are somewhat similar may like ‘Tusk ‘or ‘Slice.’ Both these films also have a strong element of comedy horror.

Where To Watch The Menu Online?

Unfortunately, ‘The Menu’ is unavailable for streaming on any platform as of now. The horror comedy received a limited theatrical release, so you can catch the movie at your nearest theater by booking your tickets on the movie’s official website or Fandango.

How To Stream The Menu For Free?

As previously stated, ‘The Menu’ is only available to view in select theaters and has not yet been made available on any streaming services. You can enjoy the horror comedy on the big screen until it is released on any streaming service. In any event, we encourage our readers to enjoy all content as intended by the makers by either acquiring the required subscriptions or buying the tickets and watching them in the theater.

