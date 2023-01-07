Is The Misfit of Demon King Academy II on Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll, or Funimation?

‘The Misfit of Demon King Academy’ or ‘Maou Gakuin no Futekigousha: Shijou Saikyou no Maou no Shiso, Tensei shite Shison-tachi no Gakkou e Kayou’ is a fantasy action series based on Japanese light novel series of the same name written by Shu. The show follows Demon King Anos Voldigoad who sacrifices himself for the greater good during a time of widespread conflict and war, with the hope that he will one day return to a peaceful future.

Although he gets reincarnated 2,000 years later, Anos learns that his legacy has been corrupted and the world remembers him much differently now. In order to expose those behind the entire conspiracy, he joins the Demon King Academy to announce his return and acquire his rightful place. First released on July 4, 2020, the anime is all set to return with its second season. In case you are excited to watch it too, then here’s all the streaming and other information you are going to need.

What is The Misfit of Demon King Academy II About?

In the season 1 finale, Anos challenges Lay to a fight after learning his reasons for rewriting history. But he eventually allows his opponent to win just for the sake of eliminating the hatred that humans have for demons. This only escalates the situation which is made worse by the arrival of Jerga, who is stopped by Anos before he causes the self-destruction of Zeshia clones. When all attempts to make him realize that the world is at peace end up failing, Lay and Anos simply cut him down. However, Anos makes sure that he reincarnates him before his death following which he and his companions move back to the Demon Realm.

In season 2, Anos will learn that preventing the human-demon war is not enough. All hopes of a peaceful future suddenly seem foolish as the Child of God confronts him. Now, it will be up to Anos to deal with the present-day threats and prepare for a new battle that is going to test him like never before.

Is The Misfit of Demon King Academy II on Netflix?

No, ‘The Misfit of Demon King Academy II’ is not accessible on the streaming giant. Therefore, we recommend Netflix subscribers alternatively watch ‘Kakegurui.’

Is The Misfit of Demon King Academy II on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers will have to look for the show on some other platform since it is not accessible on the streaming website. But ‘The Rising of the Shield Hero‘ and ‘My Hero Academia‘ are two great shows with somewhat similar themes that the fan of the fantasy action anime will probably enjoy.

Is The Misfit of Demon King Academy II on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime’s current catalog does not include ‘The Irregular at Magic High School.’ One can therefore watch somewhat similar anime like ‘KenIchi: The Mightiest Disciple.’

Is The Misfit of Demon King Academy II on Crunchyroll?

Crunchyroll has licensed the second season of the fantasy action anime for streaming outside Asia. People who have a subscription can watch all the latest episodes with original Japanese audio and English subtitles here.

Is The Misfit of Demon King Academy II on Funimation?

Funimations’ massive catalog of anime does not include ‘The Misfit of Demon King Academy II.’ If you wish to watch something similar, then you would probably enjoy watching ‘The Irregular at Magic High School.’

Where to Watch The Misfit of Demon King Academy II Online?

Since the anime is streaming on Crunchyroll, there is a good chance that you will be able to watch the latest season on VRV as well. You can look for the series following its release on January 7, 2023, on the official website. In some parts of Asia, ‘The Misfit of Demon King Academy II’ will be accessible for streaming on the D-anime store.

How to Stream The Misfit of Demon King Academy II for Free?

VRV and Crunchyroll come with a 30 and 14-day free trial for first-time subscribers respectively. People who wish to watch the anime free of cost can use the aforementioned offers. However, we encourage our readers to refrain from using illegal means and watch their favorite shows online only after paying for them.

Read More: Best Fantasy Anime