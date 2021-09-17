Is The Nowhere Inn on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, or HBO Max?

Directed by Bill Benz, ‘The Nowhere Inn’ is a mockumentary thriller comedy movie that revolves around a floundering filmmakers’ attempt to make a documentary on her famous musician friend. Although the ambitious project starts as an innocent exploration of the musician’s on-stage life, it soon spirals into something far more complicated and toxic that ultimately pits the two friends against one another.

Featuring stand-out performances by Annie Clark, Carrie Brownstein, and Dakota Johnson, the movie is a must-watch for people who love mockumentaries that pose serious questions despite being hilarious. Curious to learn more about the film’s plot or where it can be streamed? We have got you covered.

What is The Nowhere Inn About?

With her career in the television industry unable to pick up, Carrie, a struggling filmmaker, decides to take her failures in stride and choose to make a career change. She does not have to think much about her new project, and Carrie realizes that the subject of her documentary should be her singer-songwriter friend Annie (a.k.a St. Vincent). As she begins to capture the musician’s life, the initial footage looks very promising as it mostly captures her high-energy, exciting, and seductive stage performances. However, as soon as the filming of Annie’s everyday life starts, the energy of the documentary drops significantly, and Carries begins to strongly feel that the viewers will not enjoy watching their favorite star indulge in mundane activities.

Although she initially tries not to turn her ambitious project into exploitative trash for views, the idea to infuse the musician’s stage persona into her daily life soon makes the otherwise impressive documentary into a questionable film that becomes very toxic. The situation soon spirals out of control, and the long-time friends begin to grow apart. To find out how things unfold, you will have to watch ‘The Nowhere Inn.’ Here’s how you can do that.

Is The Nowhere Inn on Netflix?

Netflix has a massive catalog of television shows and movies, but ‘The Nowhere Inn’ is currently not accessible on the platform. People with a subscription to the streaming giant can alternatively watch ‘The Other Side of the Wind.’

Is The Nowhere Inn on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers will have to look for the movie on some other platform since ‘The Nowhere Inn’ is not available on the website. We recommend our readers alternatively watch ‘Mister America.‘

Is The Nowhere Inn on Amazon Prime?

‘The Nowhere Inn’ is expected to arrive on Amazon Prime as on-demand content shortly. Therefore, people who wish to rent/purchase the movie must regularly check the official website. Meanwhile, Prime subscribers can instead watch ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.’

Is The Nowhere Inn on HBO Max?

HBO Max has some excellent movies that you may want to watch, but ‘The Nowhere Inn’ is currently not part of its catalog. Viewers looking for something similar can alternatively stream ‘7 Days in Hell.‘

Where to Watch The Nowhere Inn Online?

‘The Nowhere Inn’ is accessible for streaming on Video-on-demand platforms such iTunes and Vudu. Other popular VOD services such as Google Play, Microsoft Store, and Redbox are expected to include the film in their catalogs in the near future. You can also watch the Dakota Johnson-starrer on Spectrum and AppleTV. People who wish to go out and watch the movie in cinema halls are in luck. The film is currently running in theaters all over the country, and you can book your tickets for the latest show on Fandango.

How to Stream The Nowhere Inn for Free?

Although we encourage our readers to always watch their favorite movies after paying for them, if you plan on streaming ‘The Nowhere Inn’ for free, there is actually a way to do that. AppleTV comes with a 7-day free trial for first-time subscribers, while one can also get up to 3 months of free accessibility after buying eligible Apple devices. Therefore, cord-cutters can stream the movie free-of-cost provided they do so in the trial period.

