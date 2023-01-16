Is The Offering on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, or Prime?

Inspired by the Jewish folktale of Abyzou, ‘The Offering’ (originally titled ‘Abyzou’) is a horror thriller movie that revolves around a struggling family in the Hasidic community that is haunted by an ancient demon, making their lives all the more complicated. Directed by Oliver Park, the film features impressive onscreen performances from a group of talented actors and actresses, including Nick Blood, Emily Wiseman, Allan Corduner, Paul Kaye, and Daniel Ben Zenou. If you are usually intrigued by horror thrillers, you are likely to be eager to learn more about this movie. Well, in that case, you might want to go through what we have to share!

What is The Offering About?

The narrative follows a Hasidic funeral director, whose son and pregnant daughter-in-law visit him, after the disappearance of their young Jewish girl. What starts off as a lovely reunion turns into something sinister when one of the corpses in the family morgue directly beneath the house comes with an ancient demon locked inside it. Do you wish to find out how the family deals with the demon and protects the unborn child? For that, you will have to watch the movie yourself, and here are all the ways you can do so!

Is The Offering on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers are likely to be a bit disappointed as ‘The Offering’ is not included in the streaming giant’s library. However, you have the option to turn to similar horror movies on the platform, including ‘No One Gets Out Alive‘ and ‘Things Heard & Seen.’

Is The Offering on Hulu?

We hate to break it to you that Hulu doesn’t house ‘The Offering’ on its expansive platform. But don’t let it stop you from checking out other alternatives that the streamer houses, such as ‘The Wretched‘ and ‘The Last Rite.’

Is The Offering on Amazon Prime?

Even though ‘The Offering’ is not a part of Amazon Prime Video’s regular offering, it is available for purchase on the streaming giant. You can get more information about the same from here! In the meanwhile, you can put your regular subscription to good use by turning to other horror thrillers on the streamer, like ‘Deadline‘ and ‘The Dead Girl in Apartment 03.’

Is The Offering on HBO Max?

No, HBO Max doesn’t include ‘The Offering’ in its extensive catalog of content. However, you can appease your hunger for horror thrillers by checking out other alternatives on the platform. We recommend you watch ‘Hereditary‘ and ‘The Nun.’

Where to Watch The Offering Online?

‘The Offering’ has been released in theaters but you also have the option to buy or rent the movie on Vudu, iTunes, Microsoft Store, and YouTube. But if you prefer to get a more immersive viewing experience, you can check out show timings and book tickets on Fandango.

How to Stream The Offering For Free?

Although ‘The Offering’ is available for purchase on some digital platforms, it is highly unfortunate that the horror movie cannot be streamed for free, as of writing. What you can do is hope that it lands on any of the online platforms offering a free trial to its new subscribers. Having said that, we encourage our readers to pay for the content they wish to consume rather than resorting to unethical means to do the same.

Read More: Best Horror Movies on Netflix