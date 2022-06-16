Is The Old Man on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Based on the eponymous novel by Thomas Perry, ‘The Old Man’ is a thriller series that follows the life of a former CIA operative who is forced to return to his old life after an assassination attempt on him. Developed for television by Jonathan E. Steinberg and Robert Levine, the action-packed series comprises brilliant performances from a star-studded cast ensemble, including Jeff Bridges, John Lithgow, Alia Shawkat, and Gbenga Akinnagbe. Fans of the genre and Jeff Bridges must be highly interested in the series and find out what it offers. Now, if you are one such curious soul, you might be interested in what we have to share!

What is The Old Man About?

The narrative of ‘The Old Man’ revolves around Dan Chase — a former CIA officer who has not been in action for quite a while as he is living off the grid. However, he is called back into action when an assassin arrives out of nowhere and tries to take him out. Chase, who is on the run now, rents a room from Zoe McDonald and partners up with her as he attempts to get to the bottom of the truth.

Soon, the FBI’s Assistant Director for Counterintelligence, Harold Harper, is tasked with hunting down Chase due to his complicated past with the fugitive. When the authorities still cannot get a hold of Chase, they call upon a highly trained contractor to find him. Now that your interest has peaked, let’s see where and how you can watch the series!

Is The Old Man on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers might be disappointed as ‘The Old Man’ is not included in the massive catalog of the streaming giant. However, there are other alternatives at your disposal. You might enjoy watching ‘In From the Cold‘ and ‘Yankee.’

Is The Old Man on Hulu?

We bring good news for Hulu subscribers! ‘The Old Man’ is available for streaming on Hulu; you can start watching the action thriller series here!

Is The Old Man on Amazon Prime Video?

No, ‘The Old Man’ is not a part of the regular offerings on Amazon Prime Video. But that should not stop you from turning to similar shows that are available for streaming on the platform. We recommend you watch ‘Hanna‘ and ‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.’

Is The Old Man on HBO Max?

Although ‘The Old Man’ is not present in the expansive collection of movies and TV shows on HBO Max, there are several other alternatives that you can tune into for now. You can watch ‘Walker‘ and ‘The Mentalist.’

Where to Watch The Old Man Online?

Since ‘The Old Man’ is an FX Networks original, you can catch the action series on Hulu (official FX partner), as mentioned above. You can also watch Jeff Bridges-starrer on other streaming platforms such as SlingTV, DirecTV, and FuboTV.

How to Stream The Old Man for Free?

Fortunately, Hulu offers a 30-day free trial to its new subscribers, which you can use to watch the episodes of ‘The Old Man.’ Other than that, DirecTV and FuboTV also provide their new users with a 5-day and 7-day free trial, respectively. Thus, you can take advantage of any of these trial periods to stream the series free of cost. Meanwhile, we urge our readers to always pay for the content they wish to consume instead of resorting to illegal methods to watch their favorite films and shows.

