Is The Old Way on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘The Old Way’ is a Western drama movie that revolves around a former notorious gunslinger who is forced to return to his old ways when an enemy returns to exact revenge for something he did in the past. Helmed by Brett Donowho, the action film stars Nicolas Cage in the lead role alongside Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Shiloh Fernandez, Noah Le Gros, and Nick Searcy. If you are a fan of Nicolas Cage or of the genre itself, you are bound to be excited to learn more about this movie. In that case, allow us to fill you in on all the necessary details!

What is The Old Way About?

Set in the West, the narrative follows a lethal gunslinger named Colton Briggs who decided to hang his hat and guns years ago in order to become a respectable family man after getting married. Now, his past comes back to haunt him in the form of the son of a man he killed in his gunslinging days and kills Colton’s wife. In order to avenge her, he joins forces with an unlikely partner — his 12-year-old daughter Brooke. Will the father and daughter be able to do what they set out to do? To find out, you will have to watch the movie yourself, and here are all the ways you can do so!

Is The Old Way on Netflix?

Despite the expansive collection of movies and TV shows, Netflix lacks ‘The Old Way’ in its library. But there are plenty of other Western dramas you can turn to on the streaming giant. We recommend you check out ‘The Harder They Fall‘ and ‘Concrete Cowboy.’

Is The Old Way on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers are in for a bit of disappointment because ‘The Old Way’ is not available for streaming on the platform. Alternatively, you can check out similar movies that the streamer houses, including ‘The Last Son‘ and ‘Frontera.’

Is The Old Way on Amazon Prime?

Although ‘The Old Way’ is not a part of Amazon Prime Video’s regular offering, it is available for purchase on the streaming giant. To get more information about the same, head over here! In the meanwhile, you can make good use of your regular subscription by turning to other alternatives on the platform, such as ‘Once Upon a Time in the West‘ and ‘Sweet Country.’

Is The Old Way on HBO Max?

No, ‘The Old Way’ is not included in HBO Max’s extensive catalog of content. However, you have the option to tune into some other Western movies that the streamer houses, including ‘Cry Macho‘ and ‘The Homesman.’

Where to Watch The Old Way Online?

‘The Old Way’ has been released in theaters, but you can also purchase the same on DirecTV, AMC on Demand, Spectrum on Demand, iTunes, Google Play, Microsoft Store, and YouTube. But if you prefer to watch the gunslinging action sequences on the big screen, you can check out show timings and book tickets on Fandango.

How to Stream The Old Way For Free?

Although ‘The Old Way’ is available for purchase on digital platforms, it is yet to be made available for streaming. This simply means that there is currently no way for you to catch the Nicolas Cage starrer for free. What you can do is hope that it lands on any of the online platforms offering a free trial to its new users. Nevertheless, we recommend our readers pay for the content they wish to consume instead of resorting to unethical means to do the same.

