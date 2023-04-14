Is The Pope’s Exorcist on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Inspired by Gabriele Amorth’s memoirs ‘An Exorcist Tells His Story’ and ‘An Exorcist: More Stories,’ ‘The Pope’s Exorcist’ is a supernatural horror movie that revolves around the Vatican’s leading exorcist named Amorth who is hired to investigate the possession of a child. Helmed by Julius Avery, the film features impressive onscreen performances from a group of talented actors and actresses, including Russell Crowe, Daniel Zovatto, Alex Essoe, Franco Nero, and Laurel Marsden.

Upon its premiere, the horror film opened to mixed reviews from critics but the star-studded cast along with its holy horror narrative is bound to strike a chord with many viewers. So, if you are particularly into that subgenre of horror movies, you might be interested in learning more about it. In that case, allow us to provide you with all the necessary details about the same!

What is The Pope’s Exorcist About?

The narrative follows Father Gabriele Amorth, Chief Exorcist of the Vatican, who gets pulled into the investigation of the possession of a young boy. However, while the exorcist deals with the case, he uncovers some deeply buried secrets that the Vatican has tried to keep under wraps for decades. Do you wish to know if Amorth manages to successfully perform the exorcism and separate the evil entity from the child? For that, you will need to watch the film yourself, and here are all the ways you can do so!

Is The Pope’s Exorcist on Netflix?

Unfortunately, ‘The Pope’s Exorcist’ is not a part of Netflix’s expansive platform. However, the streaming giant more than makes up for it by giving you access to some excellent alternatives, such as ‘The Old Ways‘ and ‘The Day of the Lord.’

Is The Pope’s Exorcist on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers might be disappointed to know that ‘The Pope’s Exorcist’ is not available for streaming on the platform. But don’t let it stop you from checking out similar horror movies on the streamer, including ‘The Exorcist‘ and ‘The Nun.’

Is The Pope’s Exorcist on Hulu?

We hate to break it to you that ‘The Pope’s Exorcist’ is not included in Hulu’s library. Alternatively, you have the option to check out some other horror movies you might enjoy watching, such as ‘The Wretched‘ and ‘Agnes.’

Is The Pope’s Exorcist on Amazon Prime?

No, Amazon Prime Video does not house ‘The Pope’s Exorcist’ in its extensive catalog of content. However, you can always tune into other alternatives that the streaming giant offers, including ‘While We Sleep‘ and ‘The Assent.’

Where to Watch The Pope’s Exorcist Online?

As of now, ‘The Pope’s Exorcist’ has been released exclusively in theaters, so you don’t have the option to watch the horror movie online, be it by streaming or purchasing. However, if your patience is running thin and want to get an immersive experience, you can always check show timings and book tickets on the movie’s official website and Fandango.

How to Stream The Pope’s Exorcist For Free?

As mentioned above, ‘The Pope’s Exorcist’ is unavailable on any digital platform at the moment. This simply means that there is currently no way for you to stream the Russell Crowe starrer for free. What you can do is hope that it arrives on any of the online platforms offering a free trial to its new users. Having said that, we humbly request our readers to pay for the content they wish to consume instead of resorting to unethical methods to do the same.

Read More: Where Was The Pope’s Exorcist Filmed?