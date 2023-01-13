Is The Price We Pay on Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘The Price We Pay’ is an action thriller movie that follows two criminals who decide to spend the night at a secluded farmhouse after an unsuccessful robbery. Soon, they discover some dark secrets about the residents of the place, which results in blood getting spilled. Directed by Ryûhei Kitamura (‘The Midnight Meat Train’), the thriller film features impressive onscreen performances from a talented ensemble comprising Emile Hirsch, Stephen Dorff, Gigi Zumbado, and Amazon Eve. If action thrillers with gory visuals excite you, then you might be eager to learn more about this film, including where you can watch it. Luckily for you, we have gathered all the details about the same!

What is The Price We Pay About?

The narrative revolves around two criminals who plan a pawnshop robbery in broad daylight, but it goes adrift when one of them gets shot in the leg. They take one of the employees named Grace as their hostage and are forced to take refuge at a remote farmhouse for the night. Later, they come across a creepy dungeon with a lot of spilled blood on site.

When the Grandfather comes home for the night, they go through one hell of a night, literally, as they are chased for their lives by a merciless killer. Do you wish to find out if the criminals and Grace live to see another day? For that, you will have to watch the thriller movie yourself, and here are all the ways you can do so!

Is The Price We Pay on Netflix?

Unfortunately, Netflix doesn’t house ‘The Price We Pay’ on its expansive platform. However, the streaming giant makes up for it by giving you access to some excellent alternatives, including ‘I Came By‘ and ‘Hush.’

Is The Price We Pay on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers might be a bit disappointed to know that ‘The Price We Pay’ is unavailable for streaming on the platform. Alternatively, you have the option to turn to similar thrillers that the streamer possesses, such as ‘Saw‘ and ‘Saw II.’

Is The Price We Pay on Amazon Prime?

Even though ‘The Price We Pay’ is not a part of Amazon Prime Video’s regular offering, you can purchase the movie on the streaming giant. To get more information about the same, you can head over here! In the meanwhile, you can still make use of your regular subscription by checking out ‘Teenage Wasteland‘ and ‘Hostage.’

Is The Price We Pay on HBO Max?

We hate to break it to you that ‘The Price We Pay’ is not available for streaming on HBO Max. However, thanks to its expansive collection of movies and TV shows, you can tune into other alternatives like ‘Halloween Kills‘ and ‘Green Room.’

Is The Price We Pay on Disney+?

No, Disney+ doesn’t include ‘The Price We Pay’ in its extensive library of content. But you can choose to watch other movies on the streamer instead, such as ‘Night at the Museum.’

Where to Watch The Price We Pay Online?

‘The Price We Pay’ has been released in theaters, but you can also buy or rent the movie on DirecTV, Vudu, Spectrum on Demand, iTunes, Google Play, and YouTube. However, if you prefer to get a more immersive experience, you can always check out show timings and book tickets on Fandango.

How to Stream The Price We Pay For Free?

Although ‘The Price We Pay’ is available to purchase on some digital platforms, it is yet to be made available for streaming. This means that there is currently no way for you to stream the thriller movie for free. All you can do is hope that it arrives on any of the online platforms offering a free trial to its new users. Having said that, we urge our readers to pay for the content they wish to consume rather than resort to illegal methods to do the same.

