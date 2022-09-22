Is The Railway Children Return on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

A sequel to the 1970 movie ‘The Railway Children’ by Lionel Jeffries, which itself is based on the eponymous novel by E. Nesbit, ‘The Railway Children Return’ (also titled ‘Railway Children’) is a family drama movie that follows a group of children during World War II. Directed by Morgan Matthews, the film features impressive performances from a talented group of young actors, including Beau Gadsdon, Austin Haynes, Eden Hamilton, Zac Cudby, and KJ Aikens. If you enjoyed the original movie, you must be eager to learn more about the sequel, including where you can watch it. Well, in that case, we have got you covered!

What is The Railway Children Return About?

Set during the Second World War, the narrative revolves around a group of three children — Lily, Pattie, and Tedd Watts — who are sent to the Yorkshire village of Oakworth by their mother. With the help of a few acquaintances in the village, the children manage to settle into their new lives. However, when they come across a young injured American soldier in the railyard, the children get involved in a dangerous mission to help their new friend. Now that your interest has peaked, here are all the ways you can watch the family drama movie!

Is The Railway Children Return on Netflix?

Unfortunately, ‘The Railway Children Return’ is not a part of Netflix’s expansive collection of movies and TV shows. However, the streaming giant offers some excellent alternatives to its subscribers. We recommend you watch ‘Trees of Peace.’

Is The Railway Children Return on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers will need to look for ‘The Railway Children Return’ on other platforms as it is not available for streaming on the streamer. Subscribers can instead turn to movies along similar lines, such as ‘The Painted Bird.’

Is The Railway Children Return on Amazon Prime?

Even though ‘The Railway Children Return’ is not included in Amazon Prime Video’s extensive catalog of content, subscribers have the option of enjoying similar movies on the streaming giant. There are plenty of other options like ‘Run Boy Run‘ and ‘Fanny’s Journey.’

Is The Railway Children Return on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers are likely to be disappointed as ‘The Railway Children Return’ is not available on the streamer. However, don’t let it stop you from checking out other excellent alternatives that HBO Max houses, including ‘The Book Thief‘ and ‘Au Revoir les Enfants.’

Where to Watch The Railway Children Return Online?

‘The Railway Children Return’ has been exclusively released in theatres, as of now, there is currently no way for you to stream the movie online. However, you do have the option to purchase it on iTunes. So, if you wish to watch the adventures of the children on the big screen, you can always check out show timings and book tickets on Fandango.

How to Stream The Railway Children Return For Free?

As mentioned above, it is unfortunate that ‘The Railway Children Return’ is not available on any of the digital platforms. This simply means that there is currently no way for you to stream the film for free. All you can do is hope that it lands on any of the online platforms offering a free trial to its new subscribers. Having said that, we always encourage our readers to pay for the content they wish to consume and never resort to illegal methods to do the same.

