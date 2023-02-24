Is The Reading on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘The Reading’ is a thriller movie that revolves around Emma who gives a detailed account of a real-life deadly home invasion she experienced, in her new book. But when she agrees to a young lady performing reading in her home, a new evil emerges out of nowhere. Written and directed by Courtney Glaude, the horror film features impressive onscreen performances from a talented ensemble cast, comprising Mo’Nique, Chasity Sereal, Denisha Hardeman, Ian Haywood, and Mcauley Teters.

Although the film opened to mixed reviews from critics, there is no denying the fact that it is a nail-biter and likely to keep you on the edge of your seat from the beginning to the end. So, if you are into horror movies in general, you must be quite excited to learn more about this movie. Luckily for you, we have gathered all the necessary details!

What is The Reading About?

The narrative follows Emma Leeden who shares the intricate details about the tragic home invasion she went through in her new book titled ‘Invasion.’ In order to generate some press and buzz around the book, she agrees to let a young psychic named Sky Brown and her team perform a reading inside her home. However, things take an evil turn when Sky gets possessed and the rest are trapped with the spirit in the house. Will they make it out alive or will the sinister force prevail? To find out, you will have to watch the movie yourself. Here are all the ways you can do so!

Is The Reading on Netflix?

We hate to break it to you that your Netflix subscription doesn’t allow you to get access to ‘The Reading.’ But you can turn to some excellent alternatives that the streaming giant consists of, such as ‘There’s Someone Inside Your House‘ and ‘Things Heard & Seen.’

Is The Reading on HBO Max?

No, HBO Max doesn’t house ‘The Reading’ on its expansive platform. However, there are plenty of other alternatives you might enjoy using your subscription, including ‘Hereditary‘ and ‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.’

Is The Reading on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers will need to look for ‘The Reading’ on other streamers as it is not available on the platform. Instead, you can choose to watch similar horror thrillers on Hulu. We recommend you watch ‘The Night House‘ and ‘The Accursed.’

Is The Reading on Amazon Prime?

While ‘The Reading’ is not available on Amazon Prime Video’s regular offering, it can be accessed by including the BET+ add-on to your current plan. To get more information about the same, head over here! However, if you want to make the most of your regular subscription, you are likely to enjoy ‘616 Wilford Lane‘ and ‘The Dead Girl In Apartment 03.’

Where to Watch The Reading Online?

You can watch ‘The Reading’ on BET+’s official website, Philo, and Spectrum on Demand. However, the movie has not been released in theaters.

How to Stream The Reading For Free?

Fortunately, Philo offers a week-long free trial to all its new subscribers, which means you can take advantage of this offer and stream ‘The Reading’ free of cost. Having said that, we suggest our readers watch their favorite content legally by paying for the relevant subscriptions instead of resorting to illegal methods to do the same.

Read More: Best Haunted House Horror Movies