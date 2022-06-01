Is The Real Housewives of Dubai on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘The Real Housewives of Dubai’ is another glamourous reality series in the ‘The Real Housewives’ franchise. The show is set in Dubai, one of the most popular tourist destinations in the Middle East. It follows some of the wealthiest and most successful women in the city. Most of these women are well-known in their respective fields and live lavish lifestyles. As the series progresses, viewers are sure to get entrenched in the dramatic lifestyle of these entertaining women. Season 1 of the series centers around Nina Ali, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Dr. Sara Al Madani, Lesa Milan, and Caroline Stanbury. If the show’s premise has made you curious, here’s how you can watch it.

What is The Real Housewives of Dubai About?

‘The Real Housewives of Dubai’ is the first time that the ‘The Real Housewives’ franchise ventured outside the United States of America. Set in the gorgeous city of Dubai, the show follows a group of women who are living their best lives. As the show progresses, viewers get a glimpse of how these women live their lives. Several members allow the audience to see them in their element as they further their careers. However, it is mainly the entrenched drama within the series that attracts the audience. The series is a delight to watch with an abundance of betrayal, heartbreak, and backstabbing shenanigans. If you want to know how you can watch the series, we have your back!

Is The Real Housewives of Dubai on Netflix?

No, ‘The Real Housewives of Dubai’ is not available on Netflix. If the reality series has sparked your interest, you may like similar shows on Netflix, like ‘Selling Sunset‘ and ‘Bling Empire.’ Both reality shows revolve around wealthy and successful citizens as they go about their lives.

Is The Real Housewives of Dubai on Hulu?

Just like the other shows in the franchise, you can watch ‘The Real Housewives of Dubai’ on Hulu here. Additionally, you can stream the reality series live on Hulu Live TV by adding the Bravo network to your plan here.

Is The Real Housewives of Dubai on Amazon Prime?

Unfortunately, Amazon Prime does not have ‘The Real Housewives of Dubai.’ However, you can watch similar shows on the platform. ‘Desperate Housewives’ may be fictional, but it served as a major inspiration for the creators of the reality series franchise. You can watch it here. For a similar brand of drama, you can check out ‘Devious Maids.’

Is The Real Housewives of Dubai on HBO Max?

Those looking forward to watching ‘The Real Housewives of Dubai’ will not find it on HBO Max. Instead, you can check out shows like ‘Gossip Girl’ and ‘Big Little Lies.’ The fictional shows follow a group of wealthy people whose life is filled with the same kind of drama and intrigue that the reality show is known for.

Where to Watch The Real Housewives of Dubai Online?

You can watch ‘The Real Housewives of Dubai’ on BravoTV by signing in with your cable provider here. Additionally, you can watch the reality show on Peacock. You can also stream the Dubai-based series on FuboTV, DirectTV, Sling TV, and Xfinity.

How to Stream The Real Housewives of Dubai for Free?

Hulu has a 30-day free trial which can be used to watch ‘The Real Housewives of Dubai.’ Additionally, FuboTV offers a 7-day long trial at no cost, while DirecTv offers the same service for 5 days. Xfinity also has a 30-day long trial that can be used to check out the reality series. Sling TV’s 14-day free trial also allows fans to enjoy the series at no cost. That being said, we urge our readers to not use any illegal means to watch the series and instead pay for relevant subscriptions.

