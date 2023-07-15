Is The Repair Shop on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, or Prime?

‘The Repair Shop’ is a British reality TV series that brings together the country’s most skilled and competent restoration experts who restore several antique family heirlooms that are dropped off for repair by the public. Narrated by Bill Paterson (Seasons 1 and 5-present) and Robert Pugh (Seasons 2-4), the show garners millions of viewers each season due to its feel-good vibe and artistic nature. If you are not a part of the millions of viewers as of yet and wish to know more about it, we have got you covered!

What is The Repair Shop About?

In each episode of ‘The Repair Shop,’ a bunch of professional restoration experts are gathered from across the country in order to restore valuable and priceless family heirlooms, which hold a significant sentimental value for their respective owners. After getting to know about the history and family story related to the pieces, the viewers get to witness the technical skills of the professional craftsmen who restore them back to their former glory. Now that your interest has peaked, here are all the ways you can watch the show yourself!

Is The Repair Shop on Netflix?

Despite its expansive collection of movies and TV shows, Netflix doesn’t house ‘The Repair Shop.’ But there are plenty of other shows you can turn to on the streaming giant. We recommend you watch ‘Tidying Up with Marie Kondo‘ and ‘Hack My Home.’

Is The Repair Shop on HBO Max?

No, ‘The Repair Shop’ is not included in HBO Max’s extensive content catalog. However, you can turn to other reality shows that the streamer houses, including ‘Fixer Upper‘ and ‘Making Modern with Brooke and Brice.’

Is The Repair Shop on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers are in for disappointment because ‘The Repair Shop’ is not available for streaming on the platform. Alternatively, you can watch similar shows that the streamer houses, including ‘Worst to Fit‘ and ‘Salvage Kings.’

Is The Repair Shop on Amazon Prime?

No, ‘The Repair Shop’ is not a part of Amazon Prime’s library. However, you can use your subscription to tune into other alternatives on the streaming giant, such as ‘Project Restoration‘ and ‘Building The Dream Nashville.’

Where to Watch The Repair Shop Online?

‘The Repair Shop’ is available for streaming on Sling TV, YouTubeTV, and YouTube. Also, you have the option of purchasing it on iTunes.

How to Stream The Repair Shop For Free?

Fortunately, YouTubeTV offers a 7-day free trial to all its new subscribers. Moreover, ‘The Repair Shop’ is available for free on the show’s channel on YouTube. So, you can make the most of any of these offers and catch the reality show for free. Nevertheless, we recommend our readers pay for the content they wish to consume rather than resort to unethical means to do the same.

