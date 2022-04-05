Is The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 on Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll, or Funimation?

‘The Rising of the Shield Hero’ is an isekai fantasy anime that is inspired by Aneko Yusagi’s Japanese light novel series of the same name. The show follows Naofumi Iwatani, an otaku who becomes a Cardinal Hero after being summoned to the kingdom of Melromarc from modern-day Japan. After getting betrayed by his own allies, the protagonist still manages to continue his fight for the greater good.

After the critical success of the first installment and the overwhelmingly positive response from the viewers, the anime is now all set to return with new episodes. Curious to learn more about the second season or where it can be streamed? Allow us to be your guide.

What is The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 About?

In season 1, after getting transported to the kingdom of Melromarc, Naofumi is betrayed by his allies and is forced to buy a demi-human slave to fight for the greater good. By the last episode, he has managed to win the hearts of people who have turned against him after he is falsely accused of a crime he never committed. However, Glass almost manages to kill him after she comes up with a theory that there is some connection between the Cardinal heroes and the hordes of monsters that have destroyed the lives of her people.

In season 2, Naofumi and his friends will head to other nations and learn how they have dealt with the persistent threat of monsters. Meanwhile, Glass’s theory will also be tested as she will continue to pursue the Cardinal heroes with her shocking plans. The mystery behind the origins of the interdimensional horde of monsters will also be revealed, and Naofumi will come one step closer to exterminating them for good.

Is The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers will have to look for the anime on some other platform as it is currently not available on the streamer. People who are looking for other shows may like ‘Sword Art Online.’ Like ‘The Rising of the Shield Hero,’ ‘Sword Art Online’ is also an isekai anime that follows an unlikely hero who fights for the greater good.

Is The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 on Hulu?

‘The Rising of the Shield Hero’ season 2 is inaccessible on Hulu. People who have a subscription to the streamer can instead stream the popular isekai anime ‘No Game No Life.’

Is The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 on Amazon Prime?

The isekai fantasy anime is not a part of Amazon Prime’s regular catalog. But one can rent/purchase season 1 and check for the availability of the latest installment here.

Is The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 on Crunchyroll?

Yes, ‘The Rising of the Shield Hero’ is accessible for streaming on Crunchyroll. People with a subscription to the platform can watch the anime here.

Is The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 on Funimation?

Funimation subscribers who wish to stream the isekai series can find all the latest episodes here.

Where to Watch The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Online?

Apart from the aforementioned platforms, ‘The Rising of the Shield Hero’ season 2 is likely to be available on VRV as well. You can watch earlier episodes and check for the latest installment here. In case fans wish to stream the first season, then they can find it on Microsoft Store and iTunes.

How to Stream The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 for Free?

Funimation and Crunchyroll both have a 14-day free trial, while VRV offers a 30-day period to its first-time subscribers to experience its services before paying for them. People who plan to watch the anime free of cost can use any of the aforementioned offers. However, we encourage our readers to refrain from illegal means and watch their favorite content online only after paying for them.

