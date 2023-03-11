Is The Ritual Killer on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Starring Morgan Freeman alongside Cole Hauser, ‘The Ritual Killer’ is an action thriller movie that revolves around a detective who teams up with a professor of African Studies in order to hunt down a serial killer and finally stop him from taking further innocent victims. Based on a true story, the George Gallo directorial features other actors and actresses in supporting roles, including Peter Stormare, Vernon Davis, Brian Kurlander, and Mayumi Roller.

Upon its premiere, the crime film opened to mixed or average reviews from critics who praised the brilliant onscreen performances from the talented cast and the ability of the narrative to keep the audience on the edge of their seats. If such detective thrillers intrigue you then you must be eager to learn more about this film. Here are all the details you might require!

What is The Ritual Killer About?

The narrative follows Detective Boyd, still grieving the loss of his daughter, who starts hunting for a serial killer who follows a specific pattern and tribal ritual called Muti in his gruesome murders. Now, he reaches out to Professor Mackles, an anthropologist who specializes in African studies, for help and tries to bring the killer to justice. Now that your interest has peaked, allow us to share the ways in which you can catch the movie yourself!

Is The Ritual Killer on Netflix?

Unfortunately, Netflix does not include ‘The Ritual Killer’ on its expansive platform. However, the streaming giant more than makes up for it by giving you access to other detective movies, including ‘In the Shadow of the Moon‘ and ‘The Pale Blue Eye.’

Is The Ritual Killer on HBO Max?

No, ‘The Ritual Killer’ is not available for streaming on HBO Max. But you can still make the most of your subscription by turning to other alternatives that the streamer offers, such as ‘Se7en‘ and ‘Frailty.’

Is The Ritual Killer on Hulu?

We hate to break it to you that Hulu does not house ‘The Ritual Killer’ in its extensive catalog. Alternatively, you have plenty of similar options at your disposal that you might want to check out instead. We recommend you watch ‘The Postcard Killings‘ and ‘Last Looks.’

Is The Ritual Killer on Amazon Prime?

Even though ‘The Ritual Killer’ is unavailable for streaming on Amazon Prime Video, you still have the option to purchase the thriller movie on the streaming giant. To get more information about the same, you may head over here! For people looking to make the most of their regular subscriptions, you can check out similar films, such as ‘Solace‘ and ‘Wander.’

Where to Watch The Ritual Killer Online?

‘The Ritual Killer’ has been released exclusively in theaters and on several VOD platforms. Thus, you can buy or rent the Morgan Freeman starrer on DirecTV, Vudu, Spectrum on Demand, iTunes, Google Play, Microsoft Store, and YouTube. If you wish to want to watch the action unfold on the big screen, you can check show timings and book tickets on Fandango.

How to Stream The Ritual Killer For Free?

Unfortunately, as of now, ‘The Ritual Killer’ is not available for streaming on any of the digital platforms. This simply means that there is currently no way for you to stream the movie for free. But what you can do is keep your hopes up and wait for it to arrive on any of the online platforms offering a free trial to its new subscribers. Having said that, we humbly request our readers to always prefer to pay for the content they wish to consume and show their support for the art of cinema while straying away from any illegal ways to do the same.

