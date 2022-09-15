Is The Silent Twins on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Directed by Agnieszka Smoczynska, ‘The Silent Twins’ is a biopic movie about June and Jennifer Gibbons, two identical twins who refuse to speak to anyone but each other. Due to their behavior, the girls come to be known as “the silent twins.” The film follows the journey of the two girls as they grow up in Wales and come under scrutiny for their unusual behavior. After undergoing many hardships, the girls are successful in making a name for themselves thanks to their power of imagination and strong bond with each other.

Starring Letitia Wright and Tamara Lawrance, the movie tells a heart-touching story as it explores the ups and downs of the lives of the Gibbons sisters. The film tries to keep the story of the two sisters as close to reality as possible, though it does add some elements of its own. If you are interested in watching the film and wondering how to do so, we have your back!

What is The Silent Twins About?

Based on real-life events, ‘The Silent Twins’ tells the story of June and Jennifer Gibbons, two identical twin sisters who only speak to each other and no one else. Growing up in Wales, the sisters are a point of concern for their parents and the people close to them. After many hardships, the Gibbons sisters are motivated to use their own words and imagination to leave an impact on the world and prove their worth. for those interested in checking out the movie, here is how you can do it!

Is The Silent Twins on Netflix?

No, ‘The Silent Twins’ is not available on Netflix. However, the streaming giant does offer some excellent biopics like ‘Roxanne Roxanne‘ and ‘The Most Hated Woman in America.’ The movies tell the real-life stories of two well-known women who left a deep impact on the world at large.

Is The Silent Twins on Hulu?

‘The Silent Twins’ is not a part of Hulu’s regular offerings. Instead, subscribers can watch similar films such as ‘Spencer‘ and ‘The United States vs. Billie Holiday.’ The biopics are sure to interest those eager to watch female-centered stories.

Is The Silent Twins on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime does not offer ‘The Silent Twins’ to its members. If you are looking forward to watching something in the same genre, you might enjoy ‘Being the Ricardos‘ and ‘Radioactive.’ Both films tell entertaining stories of real-life women and their journey to becoming the top of their respective fields.

Is The Silent Twins on HBO Max?

Even though HBO Max does not have ‘The Silent Twins,’ its media library does not lack options. For those interested in checking out something similar, we recommend ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye‘ and ‘The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks.’ The biopics are sure to captivate those who liked the premise of the Agnieszka Smoczynska directorial.

Where to Watch The Silent Twins Online?

As of writing, ‘The Silent Twins’ is only available in theatres. To watch the film at a location near you, book your ticket here.

How to Stream The Silent Twins for Free?

Since ‘The Silent Twins’ is not available on any online platforms, one cannot watch it for free. We request our readers to not use any illegal means to check out the film. Paying relevant platforms helps those who have worked hard to bring you your favorite movies.

