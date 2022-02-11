Is The Sky Is Everywhere on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime or HBO Max?

Directed by Josephine Decker, ‘The Sky Is Everywhere‘ is a teen romantic drama that follows a young girl, Lennie, who struggles with life after her older sister Bailey’s death. As she starts her new life in high school, she meets a boy who helps her forget her sadness. However, Lennie also develops a crush on the most popular kid in class. Her excitement slowly turns into confusion as she finds herself torn between them. With a fresh cast that includes Grace Kaufman, Pico Alexander, Jacques Colimon, and others, the film has a great appeal. If you want to watch the movie online, we’d like to disclose all the streaming options available!

What Is The Sky Is Everywhere About?

The movie starts with 17-year-old Lennie Walker coping with unbridled grief. After her older sister Bailey’s death, she begins to spend most of her time reading books and pouring out her feelings on paper. Cradled by tall redwood trees, Lennie relives her past conversations with her sister. However, her life transforms when she meets Toby and finds a medium to channel out her emotions. She also encounters Joe, whose optimism ends up inspiring her. Soon, she finds herself torn between the both of them. Now, you can use these options to stream the movie online!

Is The Sky Is Everywhere on Netflix?

‘The Sky Is Everywhere’ is not available on Netflix for streaming, so you can instead watch ‘The Half of it,’ a movie about love, individuality, and relationships. You can stream the film here.

Is The Sky Is Everywhere on Amazon Prime Video?

Since the movie is not accessible on the platform, we’d recommend you to watch ‘Summer ’03,’ a teen movie about 16-year-old Jamie who is left to navigate life on her own terms after her grandmother’s death. The movie is available here.

Is The Sky Is Everywhere on Hulu?

No, the movie is not a part of Hulu’s regular offerings, so we would suggest you watch ‘Sixteen Candles,’ an entertaining drama movie about a young girl whose 16th birthday goes awry. The film is available on the streamer here.

Is The Sky Is Everywhere on HBO Max?

You will not be able to access the movie on HBO Max, so you can stream alternatives like ‘The Perfect Man‘ and ‘The Diary of a Teenage Girl.‘

Where to Watch The Sky Is Everywhere Online?

Since the film is an A24 and Apple TV+ production, ‘The Sky Is Everywhere’ is available on Apple TV+. Moreover, the film released in select theaters on February 11, 2022. So, if you are planning to watch the film on the big screen, you can book your tickets on Fandango.

How to Stream The Sky Is Everywhere for Free?

You will not be able to watch the movie free of cost, considering its limited availability online. However, you can get three months of free trial provided you have recently purchased a new Apple device. You will need to utilize the offer within three months of buying the device. In addition, we do not advise our readers to use illegal means to access content online.

