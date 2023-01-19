Is The Son on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Based on the 2018 stage play titled ‘Le Fils’ by Florian Zeller, ‘The Son’ is a drama movie that follows a broken-up family finding it hard to reunite, with the spotlight on the father-son relationship of Peter and Nicholas. Co-written and directed by Florian Zeller, the film stars Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern, Vanessa Kirby, and Zen McGrath, whose heartfelt onscreen performances enhance the narrative further. If you are a fan of Hugh Jackman or intrigued by the movie’s themes, you are bound to be eager to learn more about it. Luckily for you, we have gathered all the information!

What is The Son About?

The narrative follows Peter as he settles into his new yet hectic life with his new partner Beth and their infant child. His life turns upside down when his ex-wife knocks on his door to talk about their teenage child, Nicholas, who has been suffering from mental health issues and missing school. So, to make amends and be there for his son, just as he wanted his own father to be there for him, he lets Nicholas move into his house.

But when Peter starts focusing too much on his past mistakes, he struggles to realize the importance of the present he has with his son. Do you want to find out if the broken family manages to get past old wounds? Well, for that, you will need to watch the film yourself, and here are the ways you can do so!

Is The Son on Netflix?

Unfortunately, ‘The Son’ is not a part of Netflix’s catalog of content. But thanks to the plethora of options available on the streaming giant, you can enjoy watching similar drama movies including ‘Marriage Story‘ and ‘Hillbilly Elegy.’

Is The Son on Hulu?

No, Hulu does not house ‘The Son’ on its expansive platform. However, the streamer offers several excellent alternatives that you can watch instead. We recommend you check out ‘Four Good Days.’ Instead of a father-son bond, it focuses on the mother-daughter relationship with the daughter going through a hard time as the mother tries to be there for her, similar to what we see in ‘The Son.’

Is The Son on Amazon Prime?

While Amazon Prime Video does not include ‘The Son’ in its library, subscribers still have the option to turn to similar films that the streaming giant houses, such as ‘Fences‘ and ‘Beautiful Boy.’

Is The Son on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers will have to look for ‘The Son’ on other platforms as it is not available on the streamer. Alternatively, you can tune into other alternatives using your subscription, like ‘Ben is Back.’

Where to Watch The Son Online?

‘The Son’ has been released exclusively in theaters, as of now, which simply means that there is currently no way for you to watch the Hugh Jackman starrer online, be it by streaming or purchasing. If your patience is running thin and you wish to catch the drama on the big screen, you can check out show timings and book tickets on the movie’s official website and Fandango.

How to Stream The Son For Free?

As mentioned above, it is highly unfortunate that ‘The Son’ is unavailable on any of the digital platforms. This also means that you cannot stream the drama movie for free, as of writing. All you can do is keep your fingers crossed and hope that it lands on any of the online platforms offering a free trial to its new users. With that being said, we request our readers to keep supporting the art of cinema by paying for the content they wish to consume instead of resorting to unethical means to do the same.

