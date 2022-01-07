Is The Strongest Sage with the Weakest Crest on Netflix, Funimation, or Crunchyroll?

Inspired by a light novel series written by Shinkou Shotou, ‘The Strongest Sage with the Weakest Crest’ is an isekai fantasy anime. The show revolves around an incredibly skilled sage born in the world of magic and swordsmanship. With his future predetermined at birth and his lack of efficiency in close combat, he decides to be reincarnated into the future. Unfortunately, the future turns out to be a lot different from his expectations, and he is forced to regret his life choices or fight for a better world. Curious to learn more about the series or where it can be streamed? We have got you covered.

What is The Strongest Sage with the Weakest Crest About?

In the fictional world of magic and swordsmanship, the people’s lives are predetermined by four symbols or Marks they are born with that define their aptitude for magic. So, when a talented sage has to accept his fate that he will never be good in close combat because of his symbol, he decides to take a drastic decision to change his life. He gets reincarnated thousands of years into the future and is reborn as Mathias Hildesheimr, the third son of a duke’s family.

Although Mathias’ mark now enables close combat abilities for him, he learns that in the intervening years, magic and swordsmanship have declined due to the ingenious infiltration of demons in human society. Realizing that it could pose an existential threat to humanity, Mathias begins to rise through the ranks to ensure that the aptitude for magic increases and people have a chance to fight back when demons finally attack.

Is The Strongest Sage With the Weakest Crest on Netflix?

No, ‘The Strongest Sage With the Weakest Crest’ is unavailable on the streaming giant. People with a Netflix subscription can watch other somewhat similar shows like ‘Devilman Crybaby.’

Is The Strongest Sage With the Weakest Crest on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers will have to look for the isekai series on some other platform, as it is not part of its massive catalog as of now. Viewers looking for other shows of the same genre will probably enjoy ‘No Game No Life.’

Is The Strongest Sage With the Weakest Crest on Amazon Prime?

No, Amazon Prime’s massive catalog does not include the anime, and it is also not accessible for rent/purchase on the platform. However, Prime subscribers can watch others shows like ‘Sword Oratoria: Is it Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? On the Side.’

Is The Strongest Sage With the Weakest Crest on Crunchyroll?

The action-adventure is going available for streaming on Crunchyroll with original Japanese audio and English subtitles starting January 8, 2022. So, if you have a subscription to the popular streamer, then you watch the series on the official website.

Is The Strongest Sage With the Weakest Crest on Funimation?

Since ‘The Strongest Sage With the Weakest Crest’ is inaccessible on Funimation, you can alternatively stream ‘That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime.’

Where to Watch The Strongest Sage With the Weakest Crest Online?

The anime is likely to be accessible on VRV as well since it is streaming on Crunchyroll. Therefore, we recommend our readers check VRV’s official website as well. People in several countries in Asia can stream the latest episodes on Ani-One Asia’s official YouTube channel.

How to Stream The Strongest Sage With the Weakest Crest for Free?

Crunchyroll has a 14-day free trial, while VRV (if the show is released on the platform) gives its first-time subscribers a 30-day period to experience its services. So, you can watch the series free of cost with the aforementioned offers, provided you stream all the episodes in the trial period. However, we encourage our readers to refrain from illegal means and watch their favorite content online only after paying for it.

Read More: Best Action Anime