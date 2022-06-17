Is The Summer I Turned Pretty on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Based on the eponymous book by Jenny Han, ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty‘ is a romantic drama series that revolves around one girl and two brothers, and the love triangle that ensues between them. Created by Jenny Han and Gabrielle Stanton, the coming-of-age series comprises some impressive performances from a talented cast ensemble, including Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, and Jackie Chung. If the romantic show’s premise has grabbed your attention, you might be interested in knowing more about it. Well, let us provide you with all the necessary details, including how you can watch the series!

What is The Summer I Turned Pretty About?

Set during a magical summer, the narrative revolves around Belly who visits her family friends’ beach house to spend her summer vacation. There she reunites with her friends — Jeremiah and Conrad — who are brothers. As they spend more time together, Belly finds herself at the heart of a love triangle with the brothers, making her deal with first love and first heartbreak at the same time. Now that you are interested in the series more than ever, let’s look at all the ways in which you can catch the show!

Is The Summer I Turned Pretty on Netflix?

Unfortunately, Netflix doesn’t house ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ in its expansive catalog of content. However, you can always check out other alternatives that are available on the streaming giant, such as ‘Summertime‘ and ‘My First First Love.’

Is The Summer I Turned Pretty on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers might be in for disappointment as ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ is unavailable on the platform. But that shouldn’t stop you from turning to similar shows that are part of the streamer’s library of content. You may enjoy watching ‘Conversations with Friends‘ and ‘Alternative Therapy.’

Is The Summer I Turned Pretty on Amazon Prime Video?

We have good news for Amazon Prime subscribers! ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ is available on the streaming giant; you can start watching the romantic series here!

Is The Summer I Turned Pretty on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers will have to look for ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ on other streaming platforms as it is not included in the streamer’s extensive collection of movies and TV shows. Talking of its collection though, there are plenty of other alternatives at your disposal, such as ‘Euphoria‘ and ‘Head Over Heels.’ Much like ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty,’ the former is also a coming-of-age narrative that involves several students figuring out life and it also involves instances of love triangles.

Where to Watch The Summer I Turned Pretty Online?

Apart from Amazon Prime Video, there is currently no other way for you to watch the romantic drama series as it is not available on any of the other digital platforms. Moreover, you don’t even have the option of buying or renting episodes of ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty.’

How to Stream The Summer I Turned Pretty for Free?

Fortunately, Amazon Prime Video offers a month-long free trial to its new subscribers, which means you can take advantage of this offer and stream ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ free of cost. Since the romantic series is not available on any other digital platforms as of now, as mentioned above, there is no other way for you to watch it for free. Nevertheless, we encourage our readers to never turn to illegal and unsafe methods to get access to their favorite content, and instead, pay for the respective subscriptions and support the art of cinema.

