Is The Super Mario Bros Movie on Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Based on one of Nintendo’s most popular video game franchises ‘Mario,’ ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ is an animated adventure movie that follows the titular character in an adventurous mission to stop an evil force from taking over the world. Helmed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, the computer-animated film features a star-studded voice cast, including Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, and Keegan-Michael Key.

The movie opened to mixed reviews from critics upon its premiere. However, given its popularity due to the video game franchise and the animated adventure of Mario and Luigi, you might still be highly interested in learning more about the film. In that case, you might want in on all the necessary details we have gathered!

What is The Super Mario Bros. Movie About?

The narrative revolves around a Brooklyn plumber named Mario who finds himself in the Mushroom Kingdom, separated from his brother Luigi. Now, with the help of a princess named Peach and an anthropomorphic mushroom named Toad, Mario embarks on a quest to find his brother and at the same time, save the world from a powerful creature named Bowser. Do you want in on the adventures of Mario and see if he can save the world? For that, you will have to watch the movie, and here are all the ways you can do so!

Is The Super Mario Bros. Movie on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers might be a bit disappointed to know that ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ is not available for streaming on the platform. However, the streaming giant more than makes up for it by giving you access to similar animated films, including ‘New Gods: Nezha Reborn‘ and ‘Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans.’

Is The Super Mario Bros. Movie on Disney+?

No, Disney+ doesn’t house ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ on its expansive platform. But given its collection of movies and TV shows, you have plenty of similar options at your disposal, such as ‘Wreck-It Ralph‘ and ‘Chip ‘N Dale: Rescue Rangers.’

Is The Super Mario Bros. Movie on HBO Max?

We hate to break it to you that ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ is not a part of HBO Max’s extensive catalog of content. Alternatively, you have the option to turn to other animated movies that you might enjoy, such as ‘The Lego Movie‘ and ‘Kung Fu Panda.’

Is The Super Mario Bros. Movie on Hulu?

Unfortunately, Hulu doesn’t include ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ in its library. However, you can choose to indulge in other alternatives that the streamer houses, like ‘Despicable Me‘ and ‘How to Train Your Dragon 2.’

Is The Super Mario Bros. Movie on Amazon Prime?

Although ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ is not a part of Amazon Prime Video’s regular offering, you have the option to preorder the adventure film on the streaming giant. To learn more about it, you can head over here! For subscribers looking to make the most of the regular subscription, you can watch similar movies such as ‘Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank‘ and ‘Rumble.’

Where to Watch The Super Mario Bros. Movie Online?

‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ has been released in theaters. In addition, it is available for preordering on Vudu, iTunes, and Microsoft Store. If you want to get an immersive viewing experience, you are more than welcome to check show timings and book tickets to catch the film on the big screen through the movie’s official website and Fandango.

How to Stream The Super Mario Bros. Movie For Free?

Since ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ is available only in theaters and for preordering, it is highly unfortunate that it is unavailable on any of the streaming platforms as of now. This simply means that currently, you don’t have the option to stream the film for free. All you can do is hope that it arrives on any of the online platforms offering a free trial to its new subscribers. With that said, we humbly request our readers to refrain from using any illegal methods to watch their preferred content and instead pay for the relevant subscription to do the same.

Read More: Best Nintendo Games