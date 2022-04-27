Is The Survivor on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Directed by Barry Levinson, ‘The Survivor‘ is a biopic about the life of Harry Haft, a survivor of the Auschwitz concentration camp. During his imprisonment under the Nazi regime, Harry is trained by officials to box with his fellow inmates. After the Second World War is over, the boxer seeks a way to escape from his memories and guilt.

The movie provides a realistic insight into the happenings in the concentration camp. It also depicts how the survivors struggle to fit back into society. Talented actors like Ben Foster, Vicky Krieps, Danny DeVito, and Peter Sarsgaard star in the historical drama. If you want to know where you can watch the movie, here’s all you need to know!

What is The Survivor About?

‘The Survivor’ is based on Alan Haft’s book ‘Harry Haft: Survivor of Auschwitz, Challenger of Rocky Marciano.’ The movie follows the journey of Alan’s father, boxer Harry Haft. As a prisoner of the Auschwitz concentration camp, Harry is made to fight other prisoners at the threat of his life. After the conclusion of World War II, he is wracked with guilt and wants to move past his memories.

In order to find his way in life and possibly reconcile with his first love, Harry enters the professional boxing field. Soon, the survivor earns himself a name and goes on to fight the legendary boxer, Rocky Marciano. If you can not wait to watch ‘The Survivor,’ we have your back!

Is The Survivor on Netflix?

No, ‘The Survivor’ is not available on Netflix. However, the streaming giant does offer some excellent alternatives that are inspired by real-life events during World War II, like ‘The Imitation Game‘ and ‘The Shadow in My Eye (The Bombardment).’

Is The Survivor on Hulu?

While Hulu does not host ‘The Survivor,’ its regular offerings more than make up for it. If you are interested in Harry Haft’s biopic, you might like ‘Rebel in the Rye‘ and ‘Above and Beyond‘ as both the movies center around true events during the Second World War.

Is The Survivor on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime does not host ‘The Survivor’ on its platform. Instead, fans can use their Prime membership to watch other documentaries that detail events surrounding the harrowing World War II. If you’re looking for such alternatives, we recommend ‘Top Secret Rosies: The Female Computers of WWII‘ or ‘A Company of Heroes.’

Is The Survivor on HBO Max?

Yes, ‘The Survivor’ is available on HBO Max; you can watch the biographical movie here!

Where to Watch The Survivor Online?

As ‘The Survivor’ is an HBO Max production, it is not available on other online platforms.

How to Stream The Survivor for Free?

‘The Survivor’ is not available for free on online platforms. We urge our users to not use any illegal means to watch the movie as paying for required subscriptions helps the creators to bring more stories to life.

