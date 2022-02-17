Is The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974) on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime or HBO Max?

Directed by Tobe Hooper, ‘The Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ is a slasher horror movie that roughly recounts the brutal crimes of murderer Ed Gein. Although it is mostly fictional, the 1974 movie reflects the social and political landscape of the 70s era besides reimagining the damage left behind by the cold-blooded killer. The film revolves around a group of friends who encounter the brutal killer Leatherface and his entourage of cannibals.

Due to the violence and gore, the movie was banned in several countries and a few theaters as well. However, it still ended up being recognized as one of the best and most influential horror films. In addition, ‘The Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ extended into an eponymous franchise that has continued to essay the antagonist Leatherface and his family’s gory exploits. To watch it online, check out all the streaming options we’ve laid out for you!

What Is The Texas Chainsaw Massacre About?

The movie begins in the heart of Texas, where the locals are inexplicably mean, and the landscape is eerily gloomy. Soon, a group of unsuspecting teenagers arrives on a bus only to step out and enter a shady house. A well-built masked man, Leatherface, saunters across a dingy corridor, and without any prior warning, attacks one of the kids with a sledgehammer.

The cold-blooded act is an opener to a series of even grittier killings as the teenagers run for their lives. Leatherface kills his targets using different weapons such as a meathook, sledgehammer, and a whirring chainsaw. If you wish to stream it online, here is how you can do so!

Is The Texas Chainsaw Massacre on Netflix?

No, the movie is not available on the streaming giant. However, the eponymous 2003 remake — which serves as the fifth installment of the franchise — is available to watch on the platform here.

Is The Texas Chainsaw Massacre on Amazon Prime Video?

Yes, the 40th Anniversary edition of ‘The Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ is a part of Amazon Prime Video’s current catalog. Those who wish to watch it can rent the movie for $3.99 or purchase it for $9.99 right here.

Is The Texas Chainsaw Massacre on Hulu?

Yes, subscribers of the streaming platform can watch ‘The Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ here.

Is The Texas Chainsaw Massacre on HBO Max?

No, the movie is not a part of the streamer’s existing collection of movies and TV shows. However, you can watch other installments of the franchise like ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning‘ and ‘Leatherface: Texas Chainsaw Massacre III.’

Where to Watch The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Online?

‘The Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ is available to watch on DirecTV, fuboTV, and Xfinity Stream. Besides these live streaming platforms, you can watch the movie on VOD platforms like Vudu, iTunes, Microsoft Store (40th Anniversary edition), and Spectrum.

How to Stream The Texas Chainsaw Massacre for Free?

FuboTV provides seven days of free viewing to first-time subscribers, while Hulu’s free trial period lasts for 30 days. You can use these offers and watch the film free of cost. In addition, we don’t recommend our readers to use illegal means while accessing content online. Getting a subscription to respective streaming platforms ensures an ethical way of watching your desired movies or shows.

