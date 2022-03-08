Is The Thing About Pam on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, or HBO Max?

Narrated by Keith Morrison, ‘The Thing About Pam’ is a crime drama series that revolves around the murder case of Betsy Faria, a woman from a small town in Missouri. While the law enforcement authorities feel that it is an open and shut case on prima facie, they arrive at several shocking conclusions as they dig deeper and learn more about the victim.

It is based on the eponymous true-crime podcast and several ‘Dateline NBC’ episodes that covered the brutal slaying of Betsy Faria. Starring Renée Zellweger, Josh Duhamel, Judy Greer, and Katy Mixon, the murder-mystery show is full of twists and turns that can get anyone hooked to the very end. If you are intrigued by ‘The Thing About Pam’ and are planning to watch it, here’s everything you need to know.

What is The Thing About Pam About?

Betsy Faria’s ordinary life comes to a violent end when she is murdered mercilessly by an unknown assailant. The small town of Missouri where she resides is shocked by the heinous crime. When the investigation begins, the police feel that the case does not require too much digging, and her husband Russ is soon arrested and convicted of the crime.

However, when the court decision is later overturned, the investigation leads to Betsy’s close friend Pam Hupp, who is the last person to see her alive. Upon questioning, Hupp changes her statements frequently, creating a chain of events that eventually lead to shocking findings.

Is The Thing About Pam on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers will have to look for the show on some other platform as it is currently not available on the streamer. As ‘The Thing About Pam’ is unlikely to arrive on the streaming giant even in the future, one can also stream ‘Who Killed Sara?’ or ‘The Valhalla Murders.’

Is The Thing About Pam on Hulu?

Unfortunately, Hulu’s basic subscription does not include the crime drama series. However, one can watch ‘The Thing About Pam’ live on Hulu+Live TV. The subscribers of the streamer can alternatively watch ‘The Murder of Laci Peterson‘ or ‘Hunting JonBenét’s Killer: The Untold Story.’

Is The Thing About Pam on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime’s basic subscription does not include ‘The Thing About Pam.’ Moreover, the show is also not accessible as on-demand content on the website. Viewers who are looking for something similar may like ‘Grantchester.’

Is The Thing About Pam on HBO Max?

Since the crime drama series is unavailable on HBO Max, people with a subscription to the streamer can instead stream other shows like ‘Mare of Easttown‘ or ‘The White Lotus.’

Where to Watch The Thing About Pam Online?

You can watch the crime drama series on NBC’s official website. Fans can also head to live TV streaming platforms such as FuboTV, Sling, YouTubeTV, and DirecTV to watch the show. You can also find all the episodes of ‘The Thing About Pam’ on Peacock TV.

How to Stream The Thing About Pam for Free?

Platforms like Hulu+ Live TV, FuboTV, Peacock, and YouTubeTV come with a 7-day free trial for first-time subscribers. In addition, all episodes are accessible for free streaming on Peacock one week after their premiere. So, if you plan to watch the crime drama series free of cost, you can use any of the aforementioned ways. However, we encourage our readers to refrain from illegal means and watch their favorite shows online only after paying for them.

