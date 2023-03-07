Is The Thorn on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘The Thorn’ is a historical drama movie that showcases the most important story in the history of humanity in a unique way as Jesus Christ’s upbringing unfolds on the stage in front. Co-directed by Rob Stennett and Andrew Harmon, ‘The Thorn’ features brilliant onscreen performances from a group of talented actors and actresses, including Adam Bond, Jim Miles, Carter Rockwood, and Jack Anderson.

The distinct production of the movie, including heartfelt performances, aerial acrobatics, dance, and movement arts, is bound to keep the viewers intrigued from the beginning to the end. So, it is natural for you to be eager to know more about it. Luckily for you, we have gathered all the necessary details that you might require!

What is The Thorn About?

Straight from the stages to the big screen, ‘The Thorn’ follows the life of Jesus Christ as he proves his love for the world by combatting the evil that exists amidst humanity. The filmed version of the stage show comes with a few additional features in order to tell you the story in a well-rounded manner. Now that your interest has peaked, here are all the ways you can watch the movie yourself!

Is The Thorn on Netflix?

No, Netflix doesn’t house ‘The Thorn’ on its expansive platform. Alternatively, you can choose to watch similar religious movies on the streaming giant, such as ‘The First Temptation of Christ.’ It might be on the hilarious side as compared to ‘The Thorn,’ but both of them focus on Jesus Christ as the central figure.

Is The Thorn on HBO Max?

Unfortunately, ‘The Thorn’ is not available for streaming on HBO Max. However, don’t let it disappoint you too much because there are some excellent alternatives you can turn to on the platform, including ‘The King of Kings.’

Is The Thorn on Hulu?

We hate to break it to you that ‘The Thorn’ is not a part of Hulu’s extensive catalog. But for subscribers wanting to watch something related to Christ, you can tune into similar movies, such as ‘Son of God‘ and ‘The Passion of the Christ.’

Is The Thorn on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers will need to look for ‘The Thorn’ on other platforms as it does not house the drama film. Meanwhile, you can put your subscription to good use by turning to other alternatives, including ‘The Greatest Story Ever Told‘ and ‘The Last Temptation of Christ.’

Where to Watch The Thorn Online?

‘The Thorn’ has been released exclusively in theaters, as of writing. This means that the period drama film cannot be watched online, as of now, be it by streaming or purchasing. If your patience is running thin and you want to get a more immersive experience, you can check show timings and book tickets online on the movie’s official website and Fandango.

How to Stream The Thorn For Free?

Unfortunately, since ‘The Thorn’ is unavailable on any of the digital platforms, there is currently no way for you to stream the movie free of cost. All you can do is hope that it arrives on any of the online platforms offering a free trial to its new subscribers. With that said, we humbly request our readers to prefer to pay for the relevant subscription and support the cinematic art instead of resorting to illegal methods to do the same.

