Is The Tragedy of Macbeth on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Based on William Shakespeare’s play ‘Macbeth,’ Joel Coen’s historical film ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ follows Lord Macbeth, a Scottish lord whose ambitions are stirred by three witches. Starring Denzel Washington as Lord Macbeth, Frances McDormand as Lady Macbeth, and Brendan Gleeson as King Duncan, the thriller is a reimagination and one of the numerous screen adaptations of the famed play. An exploration of ambition as a tragic flaw, the film is a thought-provoking offering from one of the most acclaimed filmmakers of our time. If you are eager to know more about the movie, we have got you covered!

What is The Tragedy of Macbeth About?

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ centers around Lord Macbeth, the Thane of Glamis. While returning from a battle, Macbeth and Banquo encounter three witches who prophesize that the former will eventually become the King of Scotland after becoming the Thane of Cawdor. When Macbeth becomes the Thane of Cawdor, his ambitions rise, and he starts to wait for the day when he will reign the kingdom.

However, Lord Macbeth’s wife – Lady Macbeth – nudges him to take action instead of waiting to become the king. The film progresses through the disastrous repercussions of their actions. If you are wondering how you can watch this thriller drama, the following information might prove to be useful.

Is The Tragedy of Macbeth on Netflix?

Unfortunately, the historical film is not available on Netflix. Genre lovers can alternatively watch ‘The King‘ or ‘Outlaw King.’

Is The Tragedy of Macbeth on Hulu?

No, the Denzel Washington-starrer is not included in Hulu’s outstanding catalog. But subscribers of the platform can watch ‘King Arthur‘ or ‘Pilgrimage.’

Is The Tragedy of Macbeth on Amazon Prime Video?

Sadly, the streaming platform does not offer the Joel Coen directorial. However, those of you who love historical movies may enjoy watching ‘The Pagan King‘ or ‘The Passion of The Christ.’

Is The Tragedy of Macbeth on HBO Max?

HBO Max’s list of offerings does not include ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth.’ However, you can watch other films based on or inspired by William Shakespeare’s eponymous play, such as ‘Macbeth‘ and ‘Throne of Blood.’

Is The Tragedy of Macbeth on Disney+?

The historical drama is not available on Disney+. Therefore, the subscribers can alternatively watch ‘Braveheart‘ or ‘Kingdom of Heaven.’

Where to Watch The Tragedy of Macbeth Online?

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ received a limited theatrical release on December 25, 2021. Thus, you can watch the film on the big screen by booking your tickets on Fandango. Following its theatrical run, it will be available on Apple TV+ starting January 14, 2022. The streaming platform requires a subscription to watch the content. Once you subscribe, you can watch the film right here.

Where to Stream The Tragedy of Macbeth for Free?

Currently, there is no way to watch the film free of cost. However, once it lands on Apple TV+, you can use the 7-day free trial to watch the film for free, provided you are a new subscriber. With that being said, we encourage our readers to pay for the content they stream online and refrain from using illegal methods.

