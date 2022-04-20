Is The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Directed by Tom Gormican, ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent‘ is a comedy spy movie that narrates a fictional story about the actor Nicolas Cage. Desperate for cash, the actor accepts to attend the birthday party of a billionaire fan in exchange for $1 million. However, things take a massive turn when the real identity of the fan is revealed.

Apart from Nicolas Cage acting as the fictional version of himself, the film also boasts marvelous performances by Pedro Pascal, Sharon Horgan, Neil Patrick Harris, and many more. Given its intriguing premise and beautiful cinematography, fans cannot wait to enjoy the movie. If you are in the same boat and wondering how to watch ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,’ we have your back!

What is The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent About?

‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’ revolves around actor Nicolas Cage. In the fictional timeline, the actor is desperate for cash and has a string of ex-wives. Javi Gutierrez, a billionaire fan, invites Nicholas to his birthday party. Though he is initially hesitant, the $1 million fee makes him cave in. However, things are not how they look like.

Soon, the actor learns that the superfan, in fact, runs a criminal empire that the CIA is looking forward to tearing down. The intelligence unit approaches the actor to help in their mission. With the life of his ex-wife and daughter at stake, Nicolas has to re-enact some of his iconic on-screen characters to bring the big-bad villain down. Those who cannot wait to watch the critically acclaimed movie, here’s how you can do it!

Is The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent on Netflix?

No, ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’ is not on Netflix. Fans can use their subscriptions to watch similar movies like ‘Red Notice‘ and ‘True Memoirs of an International Assassin.’ Both films are based on spy stories in a comedic atmosphere.

Is The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent on Hulu?

Hulu does not host ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’ on its platform. However, its vast video library offers movies like ‘I Spy‘ and ‘Charlie Wilson’s War.’ If you are interested in action movies mixed with hilarity, these films will be a perfect watch.

Is The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent on Amazon Prime?

While ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’ is not available on Amazon Prime, subscribers can use the platform to watch similarly-themed movies. If you are looking for a movie similar to the Nicholas Cage starrer, we recommend checking out hilarious spy films ‘My Spy‘ and ‘The Spy Who Dumped Me.’

Is The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent on HBO Max?

HBO Max does not have ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’ in its catalog. Instead, you can check out similar movies on the platform like ‘Get Smart‘ and ‘Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery.’ The films feature hilarious agents who may have bitten more than they can chew.

Where to Watch The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent Online?

As of writing, ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’ is available only in theatres; you can get your tickets here! Though the movie is not available online right now, Lionsgate movies are often available on-demand on popular platforms within a few months after theatrical release. The film may soon be available on platforms like Amazon, Vudu, Spectrum, DirecTV, YouTube, Google Play, Microsoft Store, and iTunes. Lionsgate also has a streaming service that may soon host the fictional biopic here.

How to Stream The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent for Free?

‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’ is not available to watch on any platform for free. We urge our readers not to use any illegal channels to watch their favorite movies and instead pay for relevant subscriptions.

Read More: Where Was The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent Filmed?