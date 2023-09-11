Is The Unbinding on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘The Unbinding’ is a horror documentary film that revolves around a strange statue, which turns out to be haunted. A couple of occult researchers work together in order to uncover the truth behind the haunted artifact. Helmed by Karl Pfeiffer, the movie consists of Greg Newkirk, Dana Newkirk, Tyler Strand, and Jason Gowin. If you are into films that capture some paranormal activities as the researchers try to investigate the truth about a place or an artifact, you must be eager to learn more about this movie, including where you can watch it. Luckily for you, we have gathered all the necessary information about the same!

What is The Unbinding About?

Set in New York’s Catskill Mountains, the documentary follows two hikers who come across a strange statue and become the target of hair-rising paranormal phenomena. As the situation gets more and more scary and eerie, Greg and Dana Newkirk are enlisted to come to the site and get to the bottom of the truth about the haunted artifact, using their expertise. Will they be able to do what they do best or will the spirits prevail? Here are all the ways you can watch it and find out yourself!

Is The Unbinding on Netflix?

Even though Netflix has an extensive collection of movies and TV shows, ‘The Unbinding’ is not a part of it. Luckily though, thanks to its catalog, there are some excellent alternatives on the streaming giant you may enjoy, such as ‘Malevolent.’

Is The Unbinding on Hulu?

No, ‘The Unbinding’ is unavailable for streaming on Hulu. However, you can satisfy your appetite for horror documentaries by turning to alternatives that the streamer houses, like ‘Skinamarink.’

Is The Unbinding on Amazon Prime?

While ‘The Unbinding’ is not a part of Amazon Prime Video’s regular offerings, you have the option to purchase the horror movie. You can get more information about the same by heading here! If you want to watch something similar included in the regular subscription, you have the option to tune into ‘The Blackwell Ghost‘ and ‘The Harrisville Haunting: The Real Conjuring House.’

Is The Unbinding on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers will likely be disappointed to know that ‘The Unbinding’ is not included in the platform’s content library. But you shouldn’t let it stop you from checking out other alternatives that the streamer houses. We recommend you watch ‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.’

Where to Watch The Unbinding Online?

‘The Unbinding’ has been released theatrically and is also available for purchase on iTunes, Google Play, and YouTube. However, if you wish to get a more immersive viewing experience, you can always check out show timings and book tickets on Fandango.

How to Stream The Unbinding For Free?

Since ‘The Unbinding’ is unavailable for streaming at the moment, there is no way for you to stream the documentary for free. All you can do is wait for it to arrive on any of the digital platforms offering a free trial. Nevertheless, we urge our readers to refrain from using illegal means to watch their favorite movies and shows and instead pay for the relevant subscriptions to do the same.

